Zulum Inaugurates Digitally-Enabled Secondary Schools in Rural Borno Communities

Published: Jan 6, 2026

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday inaugurated newly constructed secondary schools in the rural communities of Fikiyel and Balbaya, Bayo Local Government Area, marking a major step in expanding access to digital education across the state.

The governor inaugurated three blocks of 20 classrooms at the Government Secondary School, Fikiyel, and four blocks of 20 classrooms at the Government Secondary School, Balbaya. The schools are equipped with digital learning tools, exposing students to technology-driven education within the classroom environment.

Naija247news gathered that students in the schools are already being taught using digital tablets, supported by trained digital teachers who guide learners in the use of educational applications and e-textbooks at their own pace.

Speaking during the inauguration, Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing more digital equipment and tablets to newly built schools in rural communities and other parts of the state.

According to Naija247news, the governor directed the Ministry of Education to ensure the full digitalisation of all public secondary schools in Borno State, integrating digital tools, e-learning platforms and smart classroom systems to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

Zulum commended the contractors and suppliers for the quality of work delivered, noting that the desks provided in the schools were designed to last for more than 20 years.

Naija247news understands that each of the schools is equipped with modern classrooms, science laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and an administrative complex, creating a conducive environment for learning and development.

In addition to inaugurating the secondary schools, the governor also laid the foundation stone for the Bayo High Islamic College in Fikiyel. The proposed institution will have 48 classrooms and the capacity to accommodate about 3,000 students.

Zulum explained that the High Islamic College is aimed at integrating out-of-school children, particularly Almajirai, into a formal and modern educational system.

According to him, the college will operate a hybrid curriculum approved by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, combining Islamic education with science, technology, humanities and vocational training.

“It is our sincere hope that the people of Fikiyel will benefit from this school because we are targeting the enrolment of out-of-school children so they can learn Arabic while we integrate the Sangaya system into formal education through intensive literacy, numeracy, digital literacy and vocational training,” Zulum said.

Also speaking, the Borno State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Lawan Wakilbe, said High Islamic Colleges have already been constructed in 20 local government areas of the state, underscoring the administration’s commitment to inclusive and transformative education.

