Zulum: Boko Haram Crisis Not Religious — “They Burned Mosques and Churches Together”

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has rejected what he described as the “false narrative” portraying the Boko Haram insurgency as a religious conflict, insisting that the 16-year war is an attack on humanity itself — one that has targeted Muslims and Christians with equal brutality.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with Christian and Muslim leaders in Maiduguri, the Governor declared that “the crisis is not a religious war — it is an assault on our civilisation, our communities, and everything we hold dear.”

His remarks come amid renewed efforts to strengthen interfaith cooperation as the state accelerates reconstruction and resettlement across local government areas ravaged by insurgents.

“They Killed Muslims and Christians Alike” — Zulum

Governor Zulum stressed that no religious community has been spared from the violence, noting that extremist fighters have destroyed places of worship on both sides.

“The perpetrators of violence have killed, maimed, and displaced Muslims and Christians alike. They have destroyed Mosques and Churches with equal impunity,” he said.

The Governor revealed that data from humanitarian agencies and state records show that the overwhelming majority of the dead, abducted, and displaced are Muslims — not because they were specifically targeted, but because they constitute the population majority in many of the affected communities.

He emphasized that this tragedy should unite, rather than divide, the people of Borno.

45 Destroyed Churches Rebuilt by Government

In one of the strongest demonstrations of religious inclusion since the start of the insurgency, Zulum disclosed that his administration has reconstructed 45 Christian worship centres destroyed by Boko Haram.

Breakdown of the reconstruction effort includes:

16 churches rebuilt in Hawul

11 in Gwoza

10 in Askira-Uba

8 in Chibok

The Governor noted that thousands of mosques, schools, markets, homes, and other public structures have also been rebuilt across multiple LGAs.

“We did not do all these as a favour; we did it as a duty,” Zulum said.

“Our work — in reconstruction, resettlement, and rehabilitation — is guided strictly by justice, equity, and inclusivity.”

Call to Religious Leaders: “Reject False Narratives”

Zulum urged religious leaders to actively reject narratives that paint the insurgency as an Islamic or Christian war.

He insisted that this misleading framing only benefits the insurgents, who thrive on division and distrust within communities.

“Religious conflict is alien to Borno State. We must not allow false narratives to take root.”

CAN, JNI Pledge Joint Outreach for Peace

Responding on behalf of their communities, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop John Bakeni, and the leader of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Sheikh Jafar Ngamdu, pledged to intensify peace advocacy across the state.

Both leaders commended the Governor for his inclusive approach and promised to carry the message of unity to churches, mosques, and community networks.

Zulum Calls for International Support

The Governor appealed to international partners to work with Borno State in addressing the deeper crisis drivers — including poverty, hunger, illiteracy, and lack of economic opportunities.

He noted that military victories alone cannot end the insurgency unless the underlying socioeconomic gaps are closed.

Analysis: Why Zulum’s Statement Matters

Security experts argue that the Governor’s remarks come at a critical time as extremist groups attempt to exploit religious tensions nationwide.

By reframing the crisis as a humanitarian and civilizational attack, Zulum aligns with global counter-terrorism messaging emphasizing community resilience, interfaith collaboration, and reconstruction-led stabilization.

His statement also strengthens confidence among minority religious groups who have repeatedly raised concerns about inclusion during the resettlement process.

Conclusion

Governor Zulum’s intervention reinforces Nigeria’s broader counter-insurgency approach, which increasingly recognizes that the fight against Boko Haram is not simply military — it is ideological, social, and humanitarian.

As reconstruction accelerates and displaced communities return home, religious harmony remains central to the long-term stability of Borno State.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.