Zulum Appoints Ooni of Ife as Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University to Rekindle Kanem-Bornu–Ife Ties

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has said the appointment of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as Chancellor of the state-owned university now known as Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri, is aimed at strengthening the historic bond between the Kanem-Bornu Empire and the Ile-Ife Kingdom.

Zulum also said the decision reflects the Borno State Government’s recognition of the Ooni’s long-standing contributions to education and national development.

The governor made this known during a visit to the Ooni’s palace on Tuesday, where he was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijani, who formally presented the monarch’s letter of appointment.

According to the governor, Oba Ogunwusi’s wealth of experience, influence and national reach would be instrumental in repositioning the university and advancing its academic vision.

“We are here to formally present to His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, his appointment letter as Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. Oba Ogunwusi is a royal father with vast experience, not only in education but across many spheres of national life,” Zulum said.

He described the Ooni as a monarch whose influence extends far beyond the South-West, noting that he is widely regarded as a respected traditional ruler across Nigeria and the African continent.

Zulum further traced the historic relationship between the Kanem-Bornu Empire and the Ile-Ife Kingdom, describing both as ancient African civilisations that have existed for over a millennium.

“The Kanem-Bornu Empire and the Ife Kingdom share a very long history. These are two of the oldest kingdoms in Africa, existing for over 1,000 years. This appointment is a deliberate effort to rekindle and strengthen that age-old relationship,” he added.

Responding, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi thanked the Borno State Government for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to actively contribute to the growth and transformation of the university.

The Ooni reaffirmed his deep passion for education, saying he would bring the same level of commitment he has shown to other institutions to Kashim Ibrahim University.

“I will not let you down. I will add value to the realisation of the university’s vision. I am very passionate about education, and I will bring the same energy I deploy in my own university and at the University of Nigeria to Kashim Ibrahim University,” he said.

The monarch also highlighted the ancestral ties between Ile-Ife and Kanem-Bornu, describing the two kingdoms as cousins with shared historical roots.

“We have strong bonds and a lot in common. Historically, we are among the oldest kingdoms in Africa and among the few that were never overtaken by external forces. You are welcoming me back home,” the Ooni said.

He urged the Borno State Government to allow him to play an active, non-ceremonial role as Chancellor.

“Don’t make me a figurehead chancellor. Give me tasks, let me work, and I will gladly deliver,” he added.

The appointment is seen as both a symbolic and strategic move, combining cultural diplomacy with educational development as Borno seeks to reposition its tertiary institutions for national and global relevance.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.