Geopolitics

Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Broker Ukraine Peace After Middle East Breakthrough

By: Naija247news

Date:

Kyiv, Naija247news — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to extend his peace-making efforts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, urging him to “help stop” Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The appeal came during a phone call on Saturday, a day after Russia launched a fresh wave of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging parts of Kyiv and nine other regions into darkness. Electricity was later restored, officials said.

“I had a call with U.S. President Donald Trump. A very positive and productive one,” Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook. “If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely others can be stopped as well — including the Russian war.”

The Ukrainian leader congratulated Trump for what he called an “outstanding” achievement in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was announced on Wednesday. Trump is expected to attend a formal ceasefire ceremony in Israel and Egypt in the coming days.

Diplomacy Shifts Toward the Middle East

Kyiv has voiced concern that global diplomatic attention has shifted away from Ukraine as Washington, Doha, and Cairo scramble to consolidate a Middle East truce.

Zelenskyy warned that Russia was taking advantage of “the world being almost entirely focused” on the Gaza peace talks to intensify its winter strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

He urged allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence systems and impose tighter sanctions on Moscow.

“Russian assets must be fully used to strengthen our defence and ensure recovery,” he said in his nightly address posted on X.

Trump’s Changing Tone on Moscow

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have improved markedly since February, when both leaders clashed publicly during a televised White House exchange.

Trump has since taken a harder line on Moscow, while expressing increased support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In a September post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Kyiv should reclaim all its occupied territories with help from Europe and NATO.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump made headlines on Friday after claiming she had secured the release of several Ukrainian children abducted by Russia through what she described as a “private communication channel” with President Vladimir Putin.

Renewed Strikes, Rising Civilian Toll

At least five Ukrainians were killed on Saturday following Russian airstrikes across the country, including two people who died when a church in Kostyantynivka was hit.

The southern region of Odesa also experienced major power disruptions, officials said.

Ukraine’s largest private power company, DTEK, confirmed that most of the energy grid has been restored, though localized outages persisted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes killed two people in Russia’s Belgorod region, according to local authorities.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy sector each winter since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022 — attacks that Kyiv and Western allies have condemned as war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians, insisting the facilities power Ukraine’s military operations.

Peace Talks in Limbo

Peace efforts between Kyiv and Moscow remain stalled, with both sides trading blame for the diplomatic deadlock.

Russia accuses Ukraine and its European partners of undermining U.S.-led mediation, while Kyiv insists the Kremlin is simply buying time to seize more territory.

Zelenskyy’s outreach to Trump signals a renewed attempt to internationalize Ukraine’s search for peace, leveraging Washington’s growing diplomatic momentum after its Middle East breakthrough.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“North Korea Showcases ‘Most Powerful’ ICBM, Hwasong-20, in Pyongyang Parade”
Next article
Tennessee Factory Explosion: No Survivors Expected in Devastating Blast at Explosives Plant
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

