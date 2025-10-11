Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Broker Ukraine Peace After Middle East Breakthrough

Kyiv, Naija247news — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump to extend his peace-making efforts from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, urging him to “help stop” Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The appeal came during a phone call on Saturday, a day after Russia launched a fresh wave of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging parts of Kyiv and nine other regions into darkness. Electricity was later restored, officials said.

“I had a call with U.S. President Donald Trump. A very positive and productive one,” Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook. “If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely others can be stopped as well — including the Russian war.”

The Ukrainian leader congratulated Trump for what he called an “outstanding” achievement in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was announced on Wednesday. Trump is expected to attend a formal ceasefire ceremony in Israel and Egypt in the coming days.

Diplomacy Shifts Toward the Middle East

Kyiv has voiced concern that global diplomatic attention has shifted away from Ukraine as Washington, Doha, and Cairo scramble to consolidate a Middle East truce.

Zelenskyy warned that Russia was taking advantage of “the world being almost entirely focused” on the Gaza peace talks to intensify its winter strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

He urged allies to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence systems and impose tighter sanctions on Moscow.

“Russian assets must be fully used to strengthen our defence and ensure recovery,” he said in his nightly address posted on X.

Trump’s Changing Tone on Moscow

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have improved markedly since February, when both leaders clashed publicly during a televised White House exchange.

Trump has since taken a harder line on Moscow, while expressing increased support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In a September post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Kyiv should reclaim all its occupied territories with help from Europe and NATO.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump made headlines on Friday after claiming she had secured the release of several Ukrainian children abducted by Russia through what she described as a “private communication channel” with President Vladimir Putin.

Renewed Strikes, Rising Civilian Toll

At least five Ukrainians were killed on Saturday following Russian airstrikes across the country, including two people who died when a church in Kostyantynivka was hit.

The southern region of Odesa also experienced major power disruptions, officials said.

Ukraine’s largest private power company, DTEK, confirmed that most of the energy grid has been restored, though localized outages persisted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes killed two people in Russia’s Belgorod region, according to local authorities.

Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy sector each winter since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022 — attacks that Kyiv and Western allies have condemned as war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians, insisting the facilities power Ukraine’s military operations.

Peace Talks in Limbo

Peace efforts between Kyiv and Moscow remain stalled, with both sides trading blame for the diplomatic deadlock.

Russia accuses Ukraine and its European partners of undermining U.S.-led mediation, while Kyiv insists the Kremlin is simply buying time to seize more territory.

Zelenskyy’s outreach to Trump signals a renewed attempt to internationalize Ukraine’s search for peace, leveraging Washington’s growing diplomatic momentum after its Middle East breakthrough.

