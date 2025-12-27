Zelensky to Meet Trump on Sunday in U.S. as Ukraine Pushes Toward 20-Point Peace Deal

KIEV, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida this weekend, as Kyiv moves to finalise a revised 20-point peace framework aimed at ending Russia’s nearly four-year-old invasion.

The Kyiv Post and U.S. outlet Axios reported that the meeting is expected to hold on Sunday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, though the White House has not yet confirmed the engagement. Speaking with journalists on Friday, Zelensky said the new peace plan was “90 per cent complete,” expressing optimism that direct talks with Trump could help secure the remaining points.

“Our task now is to finalize everything to 100 per cent,” Zelensky said, adding in a post on X that “a lot can be decided before the New Year.”

The development follows a briefing from Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, as American and Ukrainian delegations continue intensive diplomacy. Trump — who has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize — has delegated negotiations to envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom have held multiple rounds of talks with Kyiv. Zelensky also spoke to Witkoff and Kushner by phone on Thursday.

In an interview with Axios, Zelensky indicated willingness to hold a national referendum on any final peace deal, but only if Russia agrees to a minimum 60-day ceasefire. U.S. officials are reportedly pushing for a shorter pause. Zelensky, however, expressed skepticism over Moscow’s intentions.

“I have some intelligence… but I’m at the moment when I want to believe only the words of leader,” he said.

The peace process has accelerated since Trump presented an initial 28-point proposal in late November — a plan that unsettled Kyiv and Western allies for echoing aspects of Kremlin demands. Ukrainian negotiators subsequently reworked the proposal into a 20-point framework, including NATO-style security guarantees similar to Article 5 mutual-defense standards.

Russia’s public response has been muted, though core sticking points remain. Moscow continues to demand formal control of Donetsk and Luhansk, including areas it does not currently hold. Ukrainian forces continue to resist withdrawal, seeing the region as strategically essential.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that U.S. and Russian officials held another phone consultation on Friday. Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov represented Moscow, while Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev recently briefed Putin after talks with U.S. negotiators in Florida.

Russian newspaper Kommersant earlier reported that Putin restated demands for full control over Donetsk and Luhansk during meetings with business leaders, while also hinting at possible territorial trade-offs elsewhere in Ukraine. The report also claimed discussions touched on joint U.S.–Russia management of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, with Washington allegedly considering energy allocation for bitcoin mining — a claim Kyiv rejects as it seeks full operational control.

Diplomacy is expected to intensify in the final days of 2025, with Kyiv, Washington and Moscow signalling readiness for deeper talks, even as frontline positions remain largely unchanged. (dpa/NAN)

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry. General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.