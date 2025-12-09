Zelenskiy Ready to Hold Ukrainian Elections Within 3 Months if Security Guaranteed

KYIV, Dec 9, 2025 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he is ready to hold national elections within three months, provided the United States and Kyiv’s allies can guarantee the security of voters and election infrastructure amid ongoing war with Russia.

Wartime elections are currently prohibited under Ukrainian law, but Zelenskiy, whose term expired last year, faces mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and others to hold a vote, as part of international calls for a quick resolution to the nearly four-year conflict.

“I’m ready for elections, and moreover I ask…that the U.S. help me, maybe together with European colleagues, to ensure the security of an election. Then in the next 60–90 days Ukraine will be ready to hold an election,” Zelenskiy told reporters.

Trump recently suggested Ukraine might be using the war as an excuse to avoid elections, claiming that “it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.” Zelenskiy dismissed this as “totally inadequate,” insisting he is not clinging to power.

Challenges Ahead

Ukraine faces significant obstacles to holding elections:

Frequent Russian air strikes across major cities

Nearly one million troops on the front line

Millions of displaced Ukrainians, including in occupied territories

Logistical hurdles in securing safe polling for citizens near the conflict zone

Zelenskiy said he would ask parliament to draft proposals for legislation that could allow elections under martial law. Polls show Ukrainians are hesitant to hold wartime elections but are eager for political renewal, with a desire for new leadership since the last national polls in 2019.

The president’s statement underscores Kyiv’s efforts to balance democratic accountability with national security, seeking robust support from the U.S. and European partners to safely carry out the democratic process despite ongoing hostilities.

