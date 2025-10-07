Menu
Zelda Williams Urges Fans to Stop Sending AI Videos of Late Father Robin Williams

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late US actor and comedian Robin Williams, has pleaded with people to stop sharing AI-generated videos of her father.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad,” Zelda wrote on her Instagram stories. “Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t. If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

This is not the first time Zelda, a film director, has criticized AI recreations of her father, who passed away in 2014 at his Californian home at the age of 63. Williams, famed for Good Morning Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, and Mrs. Doubtfire, reportedly struggled with depression prior to his death.

In 2023, supporting a campaign against AI by the US media union SAG-AFTRA, Zelda described attempts to recreate her father’s voice as “personally disturbing” and highlighted the broader ethical implications.

Her latest comments reflect a growing trend on social media, where AI is used to animate deceased individuals, often accompanied by captions like “bring your loved ones back to life.”

Williams added: “To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening. You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music.”

She continued: “And for the love of EVERYTHING, stop calling it ‘the future.’ AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be re-consumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, from the very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and consume.”

Zelda’s stance comes amid wider controversy in the industry following the unveiling of AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood, created by Dutch actor and comedian Eline Van der Velden. SAG-AFTRA clarified that Norwood “is not an actor; it’s a character generated by a computer program trained on the work of countless professional performers. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion, and audiences aren’t interested in computer-generated content untethered from the human experience.”

Other actors, including Emily Blunt, have also criticized AI actors. Blunt described the idea as “really, really scary” and called on agencies to stop removing human connection from the craft.

Van der Velden defended Norwood as a creative work meant to spark conversation, saying, “Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity.”

