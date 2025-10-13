Zamfara PDP By-Election Candidate Mohammed Lawal Defects to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the recently concluded Kaura Namoda South Constituency by-election in Zamfara State, Mohammed Lawal, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal, who lost the by-election to APC candidate Kamilu Sa’idu, made the announcement on Saturday during a consultation meeting for Zamfara Central organised by the APC support group, Yazeed Project, in Gusau, the state capital.

Explaining his decision, Lawal said the PDP had neglected him despite his significant contributions to the party’s success in previous elections.

“What influenced my decision to leave the PDP is personal. I am convinced that Governor Dauda Lawal has no feeling for the majority of people who worked day and night for his victory,” he stated.

Lawal cited the APC’s vision and intentions as reasons for his switch, expressing confidence in the party’s leadership under Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, former governor Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari, and the state party chairman, Tukur Danfulani.

“I have confidence that the APC will not neglect me the way PDP did after I spent a lot from my pocket to support the party’s victory in the 2023 governorship election,” Lawal added.

Receiving him into the party, APC State Chairman Tukur Danfulani, through the party’s publicity secretary Yusuf Idris, described the defection as a “great achievement” for the APC.

Idris noted that Lawal acknowledged the massive support APC received during the by-election and recognized the electorate’s preference in the area.

“The reasons he gave were that during the just concluded by-election, he noticed that people of the area voted APC massively. He said the election was free and fair, he was the candidate and top contender, but the election identified the direction of the electorate in the state,” Idris said.

He further revealed that more political figures, including state lawmakers, local government chairmen, and party officials, are expected to join the APC in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning. Many leaders, starting from state House of Assembly members, local government chairmen, party officials, and others, are coming to the APC, and we are going to receive them in our folds,” Idris added.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.