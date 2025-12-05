Zamfara Govt Declares State Cholera-Free After Recording 192 Deaths Across 14 LGAs

The Zamfara State Government has announced the successful containment of the cholera outbreak that recently swept through all 14 Local Government Areas, leaving 192 people dead and thousands infected. The declaration was made during an After-Action Review Meeting held at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Gusau.

Naija247News gathered that the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Maradun, represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Yusuf Haske, confirmed that no active cholera case remains in any part of the state. She described the development as a testament to the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and a people-centered approach to governance.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the outbreak, Maradun disclosed that 15,464 cases were recorded statewide. Out of these, 15,265 patients were successfully treated and discharged, while 192 fatalities were documented across the affected communities. Naija247News understands that the state government has since developed a comprehensive Pandemic Preparedness Plan to guard against future public health emergencies.

The plan covers a range of potential threats, including cholera, diarrheal diseases, cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM), heavy metal contamination, and other illnesses of public health concern. The government has also issued letters of appreciation to all supporting partners for their critical role in the response efforts.

Speaking at the review session, the World Health Organisation (WHO) State Coordinator, Dr. Raji Mukhtar, emphasized the importance of timely planning, data accuracy, and proper coordination under the Incident Management System (IMS). He noted that early challenges in Zurmi and Anka LGAs created information gaps that fueled misinformation, exacerbated by initial media reports from Gummi that heightened public anxiety.

However, he commended the swift harmonisation of partner support and the effective activation of the IMS structure, which provided a unified and efficient response platform. Mukhtar lauded the Zamfara Government for demonstrating strong political will and ensuring that essential resources were deployed promptly throughout the response phase.

He further stressed the need for improved surveillance at the grassroots level, urging Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) to strengthen data flow for early detection and intervention.

Naija247News gathered that the review meeting was attended by major health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, AFENET, Solidarity Support, IRC, Red Cross, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), alongside critical government agencies such as Ruwatsan, PHCB, the Ministries of Information, Environment, and Humanitarian Affairs.

The session reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening its public health infrastructure and safeguarding the wellbeing of its citizens.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.