Zamfara Governor Signs ₦871.3 Billion 2026 Appropriation Bill into Law

GUSAU – Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has signed the ₦871.3 billion 2026 appropriation bill into law, following its approval by the state House of Assembly.

The governor signed the bill on Thursday, shortly after the legislature passed it. The original proposed budget, presented by Lawal on December 4, was ₦861.3 billion.

The House Committee on Finance and Appropriation recommended adjustments, including an additional ₦8 billion for the Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs and ₦2 billion for recurrent expenditure of the assembly.

Speaker Bilyaminu Isma’il said the budget reflects the administration’s strategic priorities, including security, agriculture, health, education, and infrastructure, while emphasizing equity and inclusion.

Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mumini and top government officials were present at the signing ceremony.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.