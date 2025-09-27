Menu
Zamfara Gold Mine Collapse Claims Over 100 Lives

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, September 2025

A devastating gold mine collapse has occurred in Zamfara State’s Kadauri village, Maru Local Government Area, leaving over 100 artisanal miners feared dead. The incident happened on Thursday when the pit caved in while scores of miners were working underground.

Tragic Incident

The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall, which weakened the mine structures. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with local residents and emergency responders working tirelessly to dig through the debris and find survivors. So far, 13 bodies have been recovered, and 15 miners have been rescued alive.

Rescue Efforts

Local volunteers, emergency officials, and community leaders are working together to rescue those trapped under the rubble. The injured have been transported to Maru General Hospital for urgent medical attention. The rescue operation is being closely monitored, with hopes of finding more survivors.

Community Reaction

The Zamfara State Miners Association has confirmed the incident, expressing concern over the dangers of artisanal mining in the state. Community leaders have blamed the collapse on the days of heavy rainfall that saturated the soil and weakened the mining tunnels.

The Zamfara gold mine collapse is a tragic reminder of the risks and challenges faced by artisanal miners in Nigeria. As the rescue efforts continue, the government and stakeholders must work together to address the safety concerns and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

