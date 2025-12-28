Yuletide Price Hikes: How Festive Exploitation Continues to Burden Nigerians — and What Must Change

By Uchenna Eletuo (NAN) – Special Feature for Naija247news

Christmas in Nigeria is traditionally a season of joy — a warm period marked by travels, reunion, charity, and festivity. Yet, behind the carols and rice-scented kitchens lies a yearly recurrence many households dread: the sharp rise in prices of goods and transport fares as Yuletide approaches.

From bags of rice to condiments, transport to basic commodities, the festive season has increasingly become a time not only of celebration but of financial strain, exploitation and opportunistic inflation. Many families now shop months ahead or resort to loans just to meet seasonal needs. Others, unable to cope, withdraw from celebrations altogether.

Economists and social commentators argue that this pattern is not driven by scarcity alone, but by deliberate market exploitation, fueled by weak regulation and a culture of opportunism.

“A social deformity driven by greed” — Analysts speak

According to Dr. Adebowale Lasisi, a social scientist, Nigerians often “cash in on opportunities to exploit others.”

“The exploitation that comes with Yuletide price increase is a reflection of greed and unpatriotism. With proper social security in place, such situations should not even arise,” he said.

Lasisi believes that the trend has persisted because of poor enforcement of consumer protection laws, urging government and civil society to step in.

Similarly, former LASU Imam, Prof. Amidu Sanni, described the trend as retrogressive and harmful to communal wellbeing.

“Instead of adding flavour to the Christmas season, price hikes worsen hardship. Prices go up and never come down, regardless of government interventions,” he lamented.

He warned that continued indifference could further erode the purchasing power of low-income Nigerians.

Transportation — The hardest hit sector

Perhaps the most painful spike during festivities is transport fare.

Mr. Ogwuchukwu Ezeodili, a luxury bus park manager in Lagos, attributes the surge partly to bad roads, vehicle maintenance costs and high travel demand.

Another transporter, Mr. Andrew Bioseh, says rising fares have forced many travellers into risk-prone night journeys.

A Lagos–Aba daytime fare previously priced at ₦28,000–₦30,000 now costs ₦42,000, while night travel sits at ₦33,000, he explained.

For commuters like Ijeoma Ekezie, the choice is simple:

“Night travel is cheaper and less crowded. During Christmas I always choose it to cut costs,” she said.

The moral responsibility — Church and regulators react

Bishop Charles Ighele of the Holy Spirit Church, Ikeja, condemned exploitation during festive periods as a sin, insisting that celebration should not be built on the suffering of others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) warned transport operators against arbitrary fare increases, promising regulatory consequences. The Commission acknowledged that demand may influence pricing but insisted that increases must be transparent and fair to consumers.

The way forward — A shared duty

Stakeholders believe that eliminating festive exploitation will require a collective response:

✔ strong consumer protection enforcement

✔ regulated pricing frameworks during high-demand seasons

✔ improved interstate road infrastructure

✔ strengthened market monitoring to prevent artificial scarcity

✔ public awareness campaigns encouraging fair pricing

Until then, the Christmas season will remain — for many Nigerians — a period of joy mixed with anxiety.

