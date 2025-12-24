Yuletide: Ebonyi CP warns officers against extortion, unprofessional conduct

Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Adaku Uche-Anya, has issued a strong warning to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force deployed across the state to desist from extortion, corruption and all forms of unprofessional conduct during the yuletide season.

Naija247news reports that the police boss gave the directive in a Christmas message released to journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday through the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Joshua Ukandu.

According to Naija247news, the commissioner emphasised that the festive period, which often witnesses increased movement of people and commercial activities, demands a higher level of professionalism, discipline and civility from officers on duty.

Uche-Anya cautioned personnel against abusing their duty posts for personal gain, stressing that extortion and harassment of citizens would not be tolerated under her watch. She also directed senior officers to ensure strict supervision of their subordinates to prevent misconduct.

Naija247news gathered that the commissioner urged officers to conduct themselves responsibly and respectfully while engaging members of the public, noting that the image of the police force depends largely on the behaviour of its personnel at duty posts.

She further directed that existing security deployments across Ebonyi State should be reinforced to guarantee the safety of lives and property before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Naija247news understands that the command has already reviewed its operational strategies to ensure adequate coverage of major roads, markets, worship centres, recreational spots and other public places expected to experience heavy human traffic during the festive period.

In line with modern policing standards, the commissioner urged officers to deepen community engagement and remain accessible to residents. According to Naija247news, she stressed that building trust with communities would enhance intelligence gathering and strengthen public cooperation in crime prevention.

Uche-Anya also issued a public safety advisory to residents, warning against activities that could pose security or safety risks during the celebrations.

Naija247news reports that the commissioner cautioned members of the public against the use of fireworks, citing the dangers of fire outbreaks and panic caused by loud explosive sounds, which could be mistaken for gunshots.

She also warned that the burning of tyres on roads is strictly prohibited, adding that such acts could obstruct traffic and endanger lives.

According to Naija247news, the police chief further advised that masquerade activities during the festive season must be conducted within the limits of the law, noting that performances must not infringe on the rights of others or block public roads.

The commissioner reiterated the readiness of the Ebonyi State Police Command to work with traditional rulers, community leaders, transport unions, religious bodies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free yuletide celebration.

Naija247news gathered that the command has placed its personnel on high alert and will respond promptly to distress calls and security threats throughout the festive period.

Uche-Anya encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or incidents to the nearest police station or through the command’s control room. According to Naija247news, the emergency contact number provided by the command is 07064515001.

She assured the public that the police would continue to act professionally and within the confines of the law while maintaining a firm stance against criminal elements seeking to exploit the festive atmosphere.

Naija247news reports that the commissioner concluded by wishing residents a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, while reaffirming the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property and public order across Ebonyi State during the yuletide and beyond.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.