Youth Must Lead Nigeria’s Democratic Renewal, Says Ex-INEC Chairman Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has called for increased youth participation in politics as a vital step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democracy. He made the call on Thursday while delivering a public lecture at the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The lecture, themed “Elections and Good Governance in Nigeria,” attracted educators, students, policymakers, and civic leaders. Naija247News gathered that Jega emphasised that meaningful youth inclusion is essential for building a resilient and accountable democratic system.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive unless young people, who form the majority of the population, become active players in political and governance processes. He argued that youth involvement would inject fresh ideas, challenge entrenched political practices, and contribute significantly to addressing longstanding governance issues.

Jega expressed concern over what he described as a “declining rate of youth participation” in Nigeria’s political system, despite improvements in the electoral process since 2011. Naija247News understands that he urged young Nigerians to register, obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), join political parties, and actively participate in elections.

“If you don’t participate, then you will allow the prevailing bad tendency to be more consolidated and deepened,” he warned.

Jega also noted that many young people have lost faith in the electoral system due to the failure of politicians to deliver on campaign promises. He acknowledged widespread frustration among youths who feel that democracy has not met their expectations.

“Democracy has not failed us; only the operators did,” he maintained, stressing that poor governance, weak institutions, and lack of accountability, not democracy itself, were to blame for disillusionment.

He further observed that these failures have led some youths to openly support military coups in other African countries, a trend he described as dangerous and rooted in disappointment with political leadership.

Jega urged government at all levels to restore confidence by improving electoral integrity, promoting transparency, and strengthening the efficiency of governance systems. Naija247News gathered that he also called on institutions to prioritise reforms that would encourage youth participation.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of FUK, Prof. Umaru Pate, said the lecture was timely, coming at a period when Nigeria is desperately seeking pathways to rebuild institutional trust and democratic stability.

Pate noted that Nigeria is confronted by declining civic engagement, misinformation, and governance challenges, but added that resilience among citizens and ongoing reforms offer hope. He said the university would continue to provide platforms that deepen civic education and stimulate critical national conversations.

He stressed that shaping a better democratic future requires continuous learning, open dialogue, and inspired leadership across all levels of society.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.