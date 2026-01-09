Youth Groups Split Over Rivers Assembly Move to Investigate Governor Fubara

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Youth organisations in Rivers State have expressed divergent views over the ongoing move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to investigate Governor Siminalayi Fubara for alleged gross misconduct.

The Rivers State Youth Parliament (RSYP), through its Speaker Wisdom Bruce, declared support for the Assembly’s decision, describing the investigation as “timely and necessary” for the sake of peace, stability, and democratic governance in the state.

“Over an extended period, the state has witnessed persistent political tension, breakdown of trust among critical stakeholders, and repeated breaches of peace accords brokered by national leaders,” the RSYP statement said.

“These repeated violations undermine national efforts to restore calm and threaten the welfare of citizens. Impeachment, as provided under the Constitution, is not an act of vendetta but a legitimate democratic process designed to safeguard governance, uphold the rule of law, and protect public interest.”

The RSYP highlighted the potential consequences of prolonged political crises, including economic stagnation, loss of investor confidence, and shrinking opportunities for young citizens, emphasizing that the youth generation bears the brunt of governance failures.

In contrast, the South South Youths Initiative (SSYI) condemned the renewed impeachment proceedings, describing the move as ill-conceived and destabilising.

In a statement by its National President, Imeabe Saviour Oscar, SSYI said the notice of investigation was issued at a critical period when cooperation between the executive and legislature was expected following a six-month emergency rule.

“Rivers youths are appalled that this action comes at a time when the legislature should work closely with the governor to restore effective governance. While other states are advancing governance agendas, Rivers State is still playing politics,” Oscar said.

“This action by the Assembly is too sudden and ill-conceived. We appeal to lawmakers to collaborate with the governor instead of creating distractions, and advise Governor Fubara to remain focused on his mandate.”

The contrasting statements underscore the divisions among youth groups in Rivers State as the political drama around Governor Fubara unfolds, highlighting tensions between constitutional accountability and calls for stability in governance.