“You’ll Need Us in the Future” — Nigeria’s Minister Tells Denmark as Africa’s Giant Positions for Global Partnerships

Lagos / Copenhagen — October 2025

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has declared that the era of dependency is over — and that nations like Denmark will soon rely on Africa’s largest economy not only as a market but as a vital source of talent, innovation, and competitiveness.

In an exclusive conversation during his visit to Denmark, Dr. Tijani emphasized that Nigeria’s youthful population, expanding digital infrastructure, and innovation ecosystem position the country as an indispensable global partner in the coming decades.

“You’re getting a lot of young people who see themselves as part of a global labor market and global consumption. On one hand, it’s a market for Danish investors and companies. On the other, it’s a workforce to reckon with in the future — especially for a country like Denmark with a declining population,” Tijani said.

A Population Powerhouse Redefining Global Labor

With over 230 million citizens and a median age of just 16.9 years, Nigeria is one of the youngest and fastest-growing societies on earth. The nation’s population expands by about five million people every year, creating a demographic momentum that Tijani calls “our greatest natural resource.”

While Europe faces an aging workforce and slowing productivity, Nigeria’s young, digitally connected population is stepping into the global economy with confidence. According to Tijani, this demographic advantage will soon make Nigeria indispensable to Western economies looking for skilled workers, innovators, and creative talent.

“These people are growing up in a globally connected world,” he explained. “They see themselves as part of the global economy, not confined to borders. That’s where the opportunity lies — both for us and our international partners.”

From Aid to Investment: A New Chapter in Danish–Nigerian Relations

Dr. Tijani’s visit marks a turning point in the evolving relationship between Denmark and Nigeria. Once defined by development aid, the partnership has matured into one centered on trade, innovation, and mutual investment.

Nearly a decade ago, Denmark’s then-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kristian Jensen, opened a trade-focused Danish embassy in Abuja, signaling a shift from traditional aid diplomacy. Subsequent visits by Danish ministers like Ulla Tørnæs and Inger Støjberg reinforced cooperation under the “something-for-something” principle — linking development support to migration and return agreements.

But in June 2025, the tone changed completely. When Queen Mary of Denmark and Minister for Higher Education and Science Christina Egelund visited Nigeria, it was no longer under the framework of aid — but collaboration in technology, research, and sustainable innovation.

“Trade Over Aid”: Nigeria’s Vision for Equal Partnerships

Dr. Tijani is clear: Nigeria does not seek handouts. What it wants are strategic partnerships and impact-driven investments that create value for both nations.

“At the right level, development aid can be mutually beneficial — as a way to bring people together and build trust,” Tijani said. “But I’m most interested in investors. Good aid should support investments, not replace them. It should be like a social investment that benefits both sides.”

Under Tijani’s leadership, Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem — driven by hubs in Lagos, Abuja, and Kaduna — has attracted major global partnerships, including funding from Google, Meta, and the UK’s Foreign Development Office. The country’s focus on digital literacy, startup incubation, and tech infrastructure is fast transforming its economic landscape.

Why Nigeria Matters for the Global Economy

Economists say Tijani’s message carries weight. With Africa’s population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, Nigeria alone could account for nearly 15% of the global workforce. This presents a massive opportunity for countries like Denmark that face labor shortages in key industries.

Nigeria’s digital policies also aim to align with global sustainability and innovation goals, creating a fertile ground for green tech, logistics, energy transition, and health innovation partnerships.

⚖️ Editorial Note

Dr. Bosun Tijani’s statement — “You’ll need us in the future” — captures the new confidence of a nation no longer defined by aid dependency. For Nigeria, the 21st century is about leverage — of people, technology, and innovation. For Europe, it is a reminder that partnerships with Africa must evolve beyond charity toward shared prosperity.

As Nigeria continues to chart this independent course, the global community would do well to listen — not with pity, but with partnership.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.