“You Will Continue to Contest on Social Media, But Not as President of Nigeria” — Wike Slams Peter Obi

Abuja, Oct 16, 2025 – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday took a swipe at former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, questioning his leadership capacity and his ability to govern Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning of two newly constructed roads – ILS11 (Esther Bali Street) and MAR24 (Kez Udezue Street) – in the Mabushi area of Abuja, Wike ridiculed Obi’s criticisms of government performance, arguing that the former Anambra governor lacked credibility to lecture anyone on governance.

“You run as president under a party, and you cannot manage the party, ordinary party. You cannot hold them together; it is Nigeria of over 200 million people that you want to manage? Ordinary party of how many people? Crisis. You can’t hold them, but you want to manage a complex nation like Nigeria. It is not available for people like you,” Wike declared.

The former Rivers governor accused Obi of hypocrisy, asserting that while he flaunts public displays of compassion, his record in Anambra State told a different story.

“Mr Peter Obi, we just came into office two years ago. We have not even stayed four years, but you stayed eight good years. Compare two years in office of what you have done in FCT and compare eight years in office in Anambra. Can you really say you love this country? Can you really say you love Anambra? Certainly not. If I were you, I would be quiet. Enough is enough,” he said.

Wike mocked Obi’s public relations gestures, including his visits to IDP camps, claiming such activities were politically motivated rather than genuine displays of concern.

“You cannot be President of Nigeria only when you go to one IDP camp for a birthday party…Doing your birthday party in an IDP camp does not make it feel that you love Nigeria or want to do anything for Nigeria. When you were a governor, why didn’t you do your birthday party in an IDP camp?” he asked.

The FCT Minister went further, alleging that Obi prioritised personal profit over development during his eight-year tenure in Anambra State. “Peter Obi, you were governor for eight years in Anambra State. If you had finished all the jobs, nobody would be talking about developing Anambra by now. Instead of developing Anambra, you took the money and put it in the bank where you have interest. The money was there to develop Anambra State, but you only preferred profit, and Anambra was suffering,” Wike claimed.

He contrasted this with his own record in the FCT, noting improvements in public infrastructure, including schools and roads, achieved within two years.

“You will continue to contest as president on social media, but not as president of Nigeria,” Wike concluded.

Shifting focus from politics to governance, Wike emphasised the importance of good citizenship and responsiveness. He narrated how Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Damian Dodo, drew his attention to the poor state of Kez Udezue Street, prompting immediate government intervention.

“Who is called a good citizen? Not a good man but a good citizen? Good citizens are those who think well about the welfare of the country and call the attention of the government,” Wike said.

He praised Dodo for his proactive civic engagement, saying the government would recognise his contribution formally.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, also commended President Bola Tinubu for his steady leadership and described Wike as the driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda in Abuja. “These roads belong to you; may they serve your daily lives with ease and safety,” she told residents.

The commissioning of the roads in Mabushi comes amid Wike’s ongoing campaign to highlight infrastructural development in the FCT, contrasting it with the perceived shortcomings of former political officeholders.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.