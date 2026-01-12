“‘You Wan Follow Me Enjoy When You Nor Dey There for Me’: Carter Efe Links Career Rise to Split from Baby Mama”

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) – Popular Nigerian skit maker and livestreamer Carter Efe has disclosed that he separated from his former partner and mother of his child, Emmanuella, more than a year ago, citing severe personal and professional strain during the relationship.

In a series of Instagram posts shared over the weekend, the entertainer said the relationship had a damaging impact on his mental health, finances, and creative output, leaving him unable to think clearly, produce content, or maintain stability for an extended period.

Carter Efe described the separation as deeply painful, particularly due to the prolonged period he spent away from his child, Charis, but said the decision to walk away ultimately marked a turning point in his life and career.

“For almost two years, I lost everything — my mindset, my creativity, my money,” he wrote, adding that there was a time he could neither shoot skits nor function productively. He also revealed that he went nearly three months without seeing his child, a situation he described as emotionally devastating.

Despite the challenges, the skit maker said he refused to allow the experience to derail his ambitions, noting that his recent resurgence and growing prominence in the African streaming space coincided with the separation.

“This is why you’ve seen me happier and more active recently,” he wrote. “Moving away helped me refocus. God is good. I saw major changes in my life.”

Carter Efe further suggested that his current success — including what he described as becoming one of Africa’s most visible streamers — came after a period of personal rebuilding, emotional recovery, and renewed creative focus.

The posts have since sparked widespread reactions online, reigniting conversations around mental health, relationship stress, and the pressures faced by public figures in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital entertainment industry.

Carter Efe says he separated from his baby mama over a year ago, citing mental health, financial struggles, and creative setbacks.