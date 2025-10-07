‘You Are Ignorant’ — Tinubu’s Spokesman Hits Back at U.S. Lawmakers on Religious Violence Claims

By Naija247news Editorial Team

Abuja | October 7, 2025

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, has criticised U.S. Congressman Riley Moore over his recent comments alleging systematic persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Dada, known on the platform as Daddy D.O, described the U.S. lawmaker as “ignorant” about Nigeria’s religious realities.

“Firstly, let me say, Congressman Riley, you are ignorant if not more ignorant than Ted Cruz about Nigeria,” Dada wrote.

He added that Nigeria is “a proud, sovereign nation built on the faith and resilience of its people,” emphasising that “no faith is under siege, no community is excluded.”

Dada further stated:

“Our churches, mosques, and traditional shrines stand side by side — not as rivals, but as symbols of the unity that binds us.”

The comments were in response to a series of posts by Riley Moore on Monday, where the U.S. lawmaker described Nigeria as “the deadliest country in the world for Christians.”

Moore urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC)over alleged religious persecution, citing figures from humanitarian groups. He claimed that since Boko Haram’s insurgency began in 2009, more than 50,000 Christians have been murdered, over 5 million displaced, 250 priests attacked or killed, and 19,000 churches attacked or destroyed. He also alleged that some Nigerian state and federal officials were complicit and criticised the enforcement of anti-blasphemy laws.

Moore’s statements followed similar allegations by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who in late September accused Nigerian officials of “ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists.”

Responding to both lawmakers, Dada insisted that their claims were unfounded and misrepresentative, highlighting Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of religious coexistence. He also referenced Cruz’s past misjudgements regarding Iran, drawing a parallel to the U.S. lawmakers’ understanding of Nigeria:

“I hope #TuckerCarlson can ask #tedcruz this line of questions again, but this time about Nigeria. Ted Cruz wanted the states to go to war with Iran, but he didn’t know the population or the cultural makeup of Iran. Same total ignorance about Nigeria.”

Editorial Perspective

Dada’s statement underscores the official Nigerian position on international commentary regarding domestic religious affairs. While acknowledging security challenges posed by terrorist groups, the government and its representatives continue to assert that Nigeria’s diverse religious communities coexist peacefully and that external narratives should avoid oversimplifications or exaggerations that could harm the country’s image and diplomatic relations.

