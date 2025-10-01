You Are After Check-Off Dues, Not Workers’ Welfare, Dangote Tells PENGASSAN, TUC

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The simmering confrontation between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Nigeria’s most powerful oil and gas labour unions escalated on Monday after the refinery accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of prioritising “check-off dues and personal enrichment” over workers’ welfare.

In a sharply worded statement, the $20 billion facility described the TUC as “zombie-like” for throwing its full weight behind PENGASSAN without independently verifying the claims against the refinery’s management. The unions, the statement argued, were “more concerned about remitting monthly dues than protecting jobs or advancing industrial peace.”

The “check-off dues” flashpoint

Central to Dangote’s allegations is a statement made by PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo during a recent Channels Television interview. Osifo reportedly admitted that the union had written to Dangote Refinery demanding the immediate remittance of dues the very day after workers allegedly unionised.

“If we must believe Mr. Osifo’s account – and Dangote Refinery is not admitting its accuracy – the PENGASSAN oligarchs could not even wait for 24 hours before demanding their monthly check-off dues,” the company declared.

Dangote argued that this eagerness revealed the unions’ true motives. According to the refinery, PENGASSAN, TUC, and allied unions like NUPENG have not offered transparency or accountability regarding the billions collected annually from members. Instead, it accused union leaders of funding “lavish and opulent lifestyles” while ordinary workers remain in precarity.

Unions under fire: “Twins from the same womb”

The refinery dismissed PENGASSAN and TUC as “two peas in a pod” and “twins from the same womb,” alleging that both organisations are driven by oligarchic interests.

“PENGASSAN and TUC’s interests do not extend beyond themselves and the oligarchs that run their affairs,” the statement read. “The monthly check-off dues and scams that feed their lifestyles are the primary concern. At least one of them, Festus Osifo, admitted as much on national television.”

By framing the dispute this way, Dangote has sought to turn the spotlight away from alleged labour violations and onto union governance—effectively asking Nigerians to question the credibility of their labour leaders.

National interest vs. union power

The refinery further warned that union threats of nationwide strike action represent an existential danger not only to its operations but to Nigeria’s broader economic stability. It likened union activism to “an attempt to drag Nigeria back to the dark ages of energy insecurity and industrial sabotage.”

“Dangote Refinery is a national asset that requires our collective protection and prayers,” the company insisted. “TUC and its cohorts, regardless of size or wealth, must not be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of 230 million Nigerians.”

The statement directly challenged the Federal Government to resist union pressure, arguing that energy security and national economic stability are far weightier than union dues.

Call for accountability

In perhaps its boldest move, Dangote Refinery demanded that PENGASSAN, TUC, and NUPENG publish their audited financial records spanning the last decade.

“Surely, the workers in whose name they all purport to be working deserve to know what the unions have been doing with their monthly check-off dues,” the refinery said, framing the demand as a test of transparency and integrity.

Why this matters: Labour vs. investment showdown

This latest flare-up highlights a deeper power struggle in Nigeria’s oil sector: can a private mega-investment like Dangote Refinery operate without bending to the entrenched influence of labour unions?

For the unions, the battle is about relevance, survival, and financial strength in a rapidly changing oil economy where NNPC has been commercialised and subsidies rolled back.

For Dangote, it is about safeguarding a national-scale investment that promises to end decades of fuel import dependence but remains vulnerable to strikes and regulatory bottlenecks.

For Nigerians, the stakes are high—any prolonged disruption could deepen fuel scarcity, worsen inflation, and threaten livelihoods.

What’s next?

With the refinery and unions trading accusations, the conflict appears destined for courtroom and political resolution. Yet, observers say the confrontation could set a precedent for how private investors, labour unions, and regulators co-exist in Nigeria’s post-subsidy oil economy.

For now, Dangote has drawn the battle line sharply: unions must prove they are fighting for workers, not for check-off dues.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.