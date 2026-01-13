Yobe Hisbah Enforces Strict Gender Separation Rules in Public Spaces, Transport

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Yobe State Hisbah Commission has introduced fresh moral regulations banning male and female Nigerians from sitting together at public events and in public transportation across the state, a move that has sparked widespread public debate and renewed conversations around religious enforcement and civil conduct.

The directive, contained in an official notice dated January 6, 2026, was signed by the commission’s coordinator, Muhammad Yahudi. Naija247News gathered that the announcement was circulated to community leaders, transport unions, event organisers, and security stakeholders to ensure full compliance throughout the state.

According to the Hisbah Commission, the measure is aimed at curbing what it described as practices that contradict Islamic teachings, particularly “isolated discussions between males and females conducted in a manner inconsistent with the moral values of Islam.” The ban applies to weddings, Sallah festivities, social gatherings, and all forms of public transportation operating within Yobe State.

Naija247News understands that the commission also used the notice to prohibit reckless driving and overspeeding by vehicle and tricycle operators, especially during celebratory events. The Hisbah warned that such conduct not only violates public safety standards but also undermines societal order during religious and cultural ceremonies.

“The Yobe State Hisbah Commission, under the chairmanship of Dr Yahuza Hassan Abubakar, hereby informs the general public that the following activities are strictly prohibited throughout the state,” the statement read. “Intermingling of males and females in public transportation and gatherings, reckless driving, and overspeeding during Sallah and wedding celebrations will no longer be tolerated.”

The commission urged residents and visitors to strictly observe the directives, stressing that the policy is intended to maintain peace, ensure public safety, and uphold Islamic values within the state. Naija247News gathered that Hisbah operatives have been directed to intensify monitoring at motor parks, event centres, and major roads to enforce compliance.

While the announcement has been welcomed by some religious groups who see it as a reinforcement of moral discipline, others have expressed concerns about its practical implementation and implications for freedom of movement. Transport operators, in particular, are said to be seeking clarification on how seating arrangements will be managed without disrupting daily commercial activities.

Civil society observers note that Hisbah authorities in northern states have, over the years, enforced various moral codes ranging from dress regulations to behavioural guidelines, often citing religious and cultural preservation as justification.

Naija247News understands that the Yobe State Government has yet to issue a formal statement clarifying its position on the latest Hisbah directive. However, the commission maintains that the rules remain binding on all residents and visitors until further notice.