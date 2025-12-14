Yobe emerges best state in 2025 PHC Leadership Challenge, wins $1.2m prizes

Abuja, Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) – Yobe State has emerged as the Best Performing State at the 2025 National Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards, winning a total of $1.2 million for its exceptional commitment to strengthening primary health care services.

The third edition of the awards, held in Abuja, saw Yobe clinch the grand prize of $700,000 for overall excellence, alongside the Zonal Best Performing State award for the North-East, worth $500,000.

Organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and UNICEF, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the initiative promotes accountability and healthy competition among states to improve health outcomes at the grassroots level.

Yobe’s recognition was based on key performance indicators, including quality of care and patient satisfaction. Zonal awards were also presented across Nigeria, with Nasarawa (North-Central), Zamfara (North-West), Abia (South-East), Rivers (South-South), and Osun (South-West) winning $500,000 each. Runners-up received $400,000.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented by Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, lauded the winning states and commended governors for prioritising health. He highlighted that 20 states surpassed health sector targets between 2024 and 2025, while allocations increased to ₦2.6 billion.

“Health is a fundamental aspiration for every human being. A healthy population is key to national development, human capital accumulation, and economic growth,” Shettima said. He urged states to increase investments, projecting health sector allocations could reach ₦3.5 trillion in the next fiscal year.

Governors of the winning states pledged to reinvest the awards to further improve primary health care infrastructure and services. Gov. Alex Otti of Abia said, “The reward for hard work is more work. We see investment in health care as essential for people to survive in our states.”

Similarly, Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara revealed that the $500,000 prize would be used to refurbish PHC centres, emphasising that adequate funding remained a challenge but the health sector would continue to be a top priority.

The awards, with total prizes of $6.1 million, are aligned with the Federal Government’s National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s PHC system as the foundation for universal health coverage.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.