Yobe APC Chieftain Mohammed Bello Quits Party

A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Yobe State, Mohammed Bello, has announced his resignation from the party, citing considerable reflection on his personal values and the direction of the party. Bello, a former senatorial aspirant for Yobe Zone A, made the announcement alongside many supporters in a letter addressed to the APC Ward Chairman in Gwange, Damaturu.

Reasons Behind the Resignation

Bello described his decision as a move to “come out from bondage”, stating that his resignation wasn’t taken lightly and was made after much deliberation. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had in the party, noting that the relationships and experiences gained would remain valuable.

Possible Next Steps

Bello and his supporters are reportedly receiving overtures from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. The APC chieftain’s resignation marks a significant development in Yobe State politics, potentially altering the dynamics of the parties involved.

Impact on Yobe Politics

The resignation of a key APC figure like Mohammed Bello could have far-reaching implications for the party’s fortunes in Yobe State. As the 2027 elections approach, the APC may need to regroup and reassess its strategy to retain its stronghold in the state.

The resignation of Mohammed Bello from the APC highlights the complexities of party politics in Nigeria. As Bello explores new political avenues, his decision will likely have implications for the APC and other parties in the state. With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the move underscores the shifting allegiances and strategies that often precede major electoral contests.

