Yakubu Hands Over to Agbamuche-Mbu as Acting INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a new acting chairman as Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, the commission’s most senior National Commissioner. The handover took place on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners.

According to sources, Agbamuche-Mbu will serve as the Acting Chairman until a substantive chairman is appointed. Professor Yakubu, whose second and final term is set to end in November 2025, is proceeding on terminal leave. Agbamuche-Mbu, with over three decades of experience in law and public service, is expected to ensure continuity and stability in the commission’s operations. She will oversee key electoral activities, including off-cycle governorship elections and continuous voter registration exercises.

In his farewell remarks, Professor Yakubu expressed gratitude to INEC staff and Resident Electoral Commissioners for their dedication and hard work during his tenure. He highlighted the commission’s achievements in electoral reforms and building public trust in the nation’s voting process.

The handover to Agbamuche-Mbu marks a significant transition in INEC’s leadership as the commission approaches a crucial period in the electoral calendar. With her vast experience, Agbamuche-Mbu is well-positioned to provide effective leadership and ensure the commission’s continued commitment to free, fair, and credible elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.