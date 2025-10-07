Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Yakubu Hands Over to Agbamuche-Mbu as Acting INEC Chairman

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

7, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a new acting chairman as Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, the commission’s most senior National Commissioner. The handover took place on Tuesday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners.

According to sources, Agbamuche-Mbu will serve as the Acting Chairman until a substantive chairman is appointed. Professor Yakubu, whose second and final term is set to end in November 2025, is proceeding on terminal leave. Agbamuche-Mbu, with over three decades of experience in law and public service, is expected to ensure continuity and stability in the commission’s operations. She will oversee key electoral activities, including off-cycle governorship elections and continuous voter registration exercises.

In his farewell remarks, Professor Yakubu expressed gratitude to INEC staff and Resident Electoral Commissioners for their dedication and hard work during his tenure. He highlighted the commission’s achievements in electoral reforms and building public trust in the nation’s voting process.

The handover to Agbamuche-Mbu marks a significant transition in INEC’s leadership as the commission approaches a crucial period in the electoral calendar. With her vast experience, Agbamuche-Mbu is well-positioned to provide effective leadership and ensure the commission’s continued commitment to free, fair, and credible elections.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Nigeria’s Railway Revenue Hits ₦1.95bn as Passenger Traffic Soars 38% in Q1 2025 – NBS”
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria’s Railway Revenue Hits ₦1.95bn as Passenger Traffic Soars 38% in Q1 2025 – NBS”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja | October 7, 2025 The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)...

David Mark: ADC Will Be Bigger Than Any Personality, Stronger Than Any Moment

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | October 7, 2025 Leaders of...

‘You Are Ignorant’ — Tinubu’s Spokesman Hits Back at U.S. Lawmakers on Religious Violence Claims

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | October 7, 2025 President Bola...

SSANU, NASU Threaten Nationwide Protest as FG Fails to Address Longstanding Demands

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Editorial Board Abuja | October 7, 2025 The Senior...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Nigeria’s Railway Revenue Hits ₦1.95bn as Passenger Traffic Soars 38% in Q1 2025 – NBS”

Top Stories 0
Abuja | October 7, 2025 The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC)...

David Mark: ADC Will Be Bigger Than Any Personality, Stronger Than Any Moment

Political Analysis & Opinion 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | October 7, 2025 Leaders of...

‘You Are Ignorant’ — Tinubu’s Spokesman Hits Back at U.S. Lawmakers on Religious Violence Claims

National Politics 0
By Naija247news Editorial Team Abuja | October 7, 2025 President Bola...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria