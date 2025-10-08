Yakubu Bows Out as INEC Chairman, Cites Transition

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has formally stepped down as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), paving the way for a new leadership to take over the helm of the commission.

Smooth Transition and Upcoming Elections

In a statement on Tuesday, Yakubu explained that his decision to bow out was to allow for a seamless transition and give the incoming chairman sufficient time to settle into the role, particularly with the Anambra governorship election and the 2027 general elections on the horizon. Yakubu, who has been at the helm of INEC for nearly a decade, will be leaving office in a few weeks.

Legacy and Achievements

During his tenure, Yakubu oversaw significant reforms, including the introduction of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the implementation of various technologies to improve election management. He also consolidated the biometric register of voters and managed party primaries, processing over 20,000 candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Appreciation and Pledge

Yakubu expressed gratitude to INEC staff and stakeholders for their support during his tenure, acknowledging that while progress was made, there is still much work to be done. National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu will serve as acting Chairman pending the appointment of a substantive chairman. Agbamuche-Mbu pledged to uphold the integrity of the commission and maintain the standards set by Yakubu.

Future Challenges for INEC

As INEC prepares for the upcoming elections, the commission faces significant challenges, including ensuring the credibility and transparency of the electoral process. The new leadership will need to build on the progress made under Yakubu’s watch and address the concerns of stakeholders to ensure free and fair elections.

The transition marks a new chapter for INEC, with the commission set to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections. As the situation unfolds, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how the commission will build on the progress made under Yakubu’s watch.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.