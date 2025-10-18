Menu
National Politics

Yahaya Bello to Tinubu: No Need for 2027 Campaign in Kogi, APC Has No Opposition

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need to campaign in Kogi State ahead of the 2027 general elections, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces no opposition in the state.

Speaking on Saturday during the APC rally held in Kogi, Bello said the North-Central state remains a firm political base for the ruling party and described President Tinubu as a leader who commands loyalty across the nation.

“Your excellency, Mr president, you don’t even need to come to Kogi State to campaign in 2027. Don’t do any wahala that you want to come to Kogi State to campaign for a second term. There is no opposition in Kogi State,” Bello said to a cheering crowd.

The former governor added that those making noise in opposition circles have yet to encounter what he described as “the lion,” referring to the strength of the APC structure in the state.

“Congratulations, Mr president. Every great nation must have a leader that everybody can gravitate towards. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are that leader that all of us shall gravitate towards even after your second term in office,” he stated.

The rally, which attracted key stakeholders, APC loyalists, and supporters from across the state, served as a demonstration of the party’s continued dominance in Kogi politics.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

