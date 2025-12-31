2027: Yahaya Bello Moves to Unseat Natasha Akpoti, Declares Interest in Kogi Central Senate Seat

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has officially declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections, setting up a potential challenge against the incumbent senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Bello made the announcement during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he met with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other key stakeholders from the senatorial district.

“I accept to run for the Senate in 2027,” Bello stated, adding that he had responded to calls from supporters to represent Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

The event was attended by Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, along with several political leaders and community representatives.

Bello previously served as Governor of Kogi State from 2016 to 2024. The Kogi Central Senatorial District is currently represented by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who won the seat in the 2023 elections.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.