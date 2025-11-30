‘Worship centres in crime-prone areas should reconsider opening’ — Kogi tells residents after church attack

The Kogi State Government has advised worship centres located in crime-prone and remote areas to reconsider holding services until security conditions improve across the state.

This follows Sunday’s armed attack on a newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church during an early morning service in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area. Gunmen stormed the church, kidnapping the pastor, his wife, and several worshippers.

Reacting to the incident, Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information, called on residents to be more vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities within their communities. He assured the public that security operatives, including conventional agencies and local vigilante structures, are intensifying efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

Fanwo stated that the government is awaiting detailed reports from security agencies as the situation continues to unfold. He emphasized the need for citizens to adopt a proactive approach to community safety, urging them to speak up whenever they observe strange movements or unfamiliar faces.

The commissioner further advised religious institutions located on the outskirts or in high-risk zones to temporarily suspend gatherings until the security landscape stabilizes.

The recent attack comes just weeks after bandits abducted worshippers at a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) branch in Oke Isegun, Eruku community, a border town between Kogi and Kwara States. President Bola Tinubu announced last Sunday that all abducted worshippers from that incident had been rescued.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.