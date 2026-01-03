World Reacts as Trump Claims US Captured Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro After Air Strikes

ABUJA, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) –

United States President Donald Trump says US forces have carried out a “large-scale strike” inside Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro, marking a dramatic escalation in Washington’s long-running confrontation with the South American nation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform early Saturday, Trump claimed Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country” following an operation conducted “in conjunction with US law enforcement.” The White House has not released further operational details.

US air strikes were reported inside Venezuela in the early hours of Saturday, triggering regional alarm and swift international condemnation. Venezuela’s government described the action as an “extremely serious military aggression” and accused Washington of violating its sovereignty.

“Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States against Venezuelan territory and people,” the government said in a statement.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on X that Venezuela was entering a “new dawn,” declaring: “The tyrant is gone. He will now – finally – face justice for his crimes.”

Regional backlash

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the attack, warning of grave consequences for regional stability.

“Colombia rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America,” Petro said, while announcing the deployment of Colombian military forces to the Venezuelan border.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the US action as a “criminal attack” and “state terrorism,” calling for an urgent international response. Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum both condemned the intervention, citing violations of international law and the UN Charter.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the strikes crossed “an unacceptable line,” warning that such actions revive “the worst moments of interference” in Latin America and threaten global stability.

Trinidad and Tobago said it was not involved in the operation and emphasized its commitment to peaceful relations with Venezuela.

Global reactions

Russia condemned what it called an “act of armed aggression,” saying the capture of Maduro, if confirmed, would constitute “an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also denounced the US action, urging resistance against what he described as coercion under false claims.

European leaders urged restraint. The European Union said it was closely monitoring developments and stressed the need to respect international law, while Spain offered to help mediate a peaceful solution. Germany, Italy, and Indonesia said they were monitoring the situation closely, particularly the safety of their citizens in Venezuela.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK was not involved in the strikes and would seek clarification from Washington, reiterating his commitment to international law.

US legal action

US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons-related offenses.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said.

Republican Senator Mike Lee said US military action in Venezuela had concluded following Maduro’s capture, citing a phone call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As uncertainty spreads, Venezuelans were seen fleeing toward neighboring Colombia, raising fears of a wider humanitarian and geopolitical fallout in an already volatile region.

David Okoroafor, News Writer

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.