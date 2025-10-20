Menu
World Bank, WHO endorse Nigeria’s SWAp model for health sector reform

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) model has received significant international recognition, with both the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsing it as a leading framework for sustainable health reform. This endorsement was made during a high-level dialogue titled “Scaling Health Reforms,” held at the 2025 World Bank–IMF Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C. The session brought together global health leaders, including representatives from the World Bank, WHO, health ministers, and development partners, to explore innovative strategies for financing healthcare, supporting local pharmaceutical production, and improving primary healthcare delivery in developing countries.

At the event, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, presented the country’s achievements under the SWAp model. He explained that the model is designed to align both government and donor investments with Nigeria’s national health priorities, thereby ensuring more efficient use of resources. One of the key outcomes of the initiative has been the revitalisation of primary healthcare centres (PHCs), which in the first half of 2025 recorded over 80 million patient visits — a fourfold increase compared to the same period in 2023. Pate attributed this improvement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places high priority on expanding access to quality healthcare and boosting overall economic productivity.

Officials from the World Bank and WHO praised Nigeria’s coordinated and results-driven approach to health sector reform. They noted that the SWAp framework presents a practical model that other developing countries can adopt to strengthen their health systems and improve accountability in funding. Both institutions pledged continued technical and financial support to help scale up the model across Nigeria’s states. Their recognition is seen as a strong indication of growing international confidence in Nigeria’s capacity to lead health reforms and strengthen its healthcare delivery system. The SWAp model, which pools domestic and external resources into a unified, results-based framework, is expected to boost efficiency, eliminate duplication, and accelerate progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

It is important to note that the SWAp programme was formally launched in 2024 through a $1.2 billion initiative led by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with state ministries and development partners. During a media briefing in Abuja, Dr. Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, the National Coordinator of the SWAp, explained that the strategy was developed to address deep-rooted challenges in Nigeria’s health sector, such as chronic underfunding, workforce shortages, poor data systems, and inadequate infrastructure. The programme’s design reflects a comprehensive, nationally driven approach aimed at transforming the health system through better coordination, efficient financing, and stronger service delivery at all levels.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

