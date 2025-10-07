World Bank Upgrades Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Outlook to 3.8% — Nigeria Among Top Performers as Inflation Stabilises

By Naija247news Business Desk

Lagos, Oct. 7, 2025 — The World Bank has raised its 2025 economic growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 3.8%, up from 3.5% projected in April, citing improved price stability and stronger currency performance across key economies such as Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Côte d’Ivoire.

In its latest Africa’s Pulse report released on Tuesday, the Bank noted that moderating inflation and exchange rate stabilisation have allowed policymakers to ease monetary restrictions — helping to revive private consumption and investment across the continent.

“Median inflation across Sub-Saharan Africa is now below 4%, and many currencies that were sharply devalued against the U.S. dollar have regained stability,” said Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa.

The report projects that regional growth will accelerate to an annual average of 4.4% over the next two years, driven by stronger domestic demand and expanding private-sector activity.

Nigeria Among Economies with Upgraded Forecasts

Nigeria’s economic outlook was among those revised upward following recent policy reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and fiscal adjustments aimed at stabilising the naira and curbing inflation.

While the World Bank did not disclose Nigeria’s exact revised growth figure, analysts say the upward adjustment reflects improved oil revenue inflows, agricultural resilience, and moderating inflation, which eased from 33.4% in mid-year to 30.8% in September following foreign exchange interventions.

However, the Bank warned that fiscal consolidation efforts and rising debt costs could constrain the speed of recovery for some countries — including Nigeria — where public debt servicing still accounts for more than 80% of government revenue.

“These favourable conditions are fuelling a recovery in private consumption and investment,” the report stated. “However, the momentum may be slowed by tight fiscal space and fragile revenue systems.”

Trade Uncertainty and Policy Risks

The World Bank cautioned that ongoing trade uncertainty — particularly surrounding the expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and new U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump — could affect export-led economies and manufacturing hubs like Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana.

“Trade challenges remain very high,” Dabalen said. “We don’t know how this will be resolved because there are many ongoing negotiations that could affect African market access.”

Job Creation and Youth Unrest

The report further emphasised the urgent need for job creation to absorb Africa’s fast-growing youth population, warning that persistent unemployment could escalate into social instability.

About three-quarters of jobs across African economies remain in the informal sector, offering little social protection or income security. The Bank urged governments to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improve the ease of doing business to drive inclusive employment.

“These jobs must provide a living wage and secure lives,” Dabalen said. “The consequences of not solving these problems are hard to contemplate. We are already beginning to see the signs of youth discontent across the region.”

Nigeria, like Kenya and Madagascar, has witnessed waves of youth-led protests over unemployment, inflation, and governance failures, underscoring the importance of economic inclusion in sustaining regional stability.

Despite the headwinds, the World Bank concluded that Sub-Saharan Africa’s medium-term trajectory remains positive, driven by a blend of policy resilience, price moderation, and renewed investor confidence across the continent’s biggest economies.

