World Bank Forecasts Nigeria’s Fastest Growth in Over a Decade at 4.4% in 2026–2027

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The World Bank has projected that Nigeria’s economy will record its fastest growth in more than a decade in 2026 and 2027, revising its forecast upward to 4.4 per cent for both years.

According to the bank’s report, Nigeria’s growth accelerated to 4.2 per cent in 2025, driven largely by expansion in the services sector, particularly finance and information and communication technology, alongside a modest recovery in agriculture and the country’s emergence as a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

“Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to 4.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027—the fastest pace in over a decade. This further firming of growth is anticipated to be underpinned by a continued expansion in services and a rebound in agricultural output, with a modest acceleration in the non-oil industry,” the report stated.

The World Bank highlighted that ongoing economic reforms, including improvements in the tax system and prudent monetary policy, are expected to support economic activity, boost investor confidence, and further moderate inflation. Higher oil output is also expected to help offset lower international prices, strengthening fiscal revenues and the external balance.

On the regional front, the report projected that Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will see growth strengthen to 4.3 per cent in 2026, supported by reforms in major economies, solid domestic investment, and easing inflation.

However, the bank warned that per capita income growth across the region remains insufficient to significantly reduce extreme poverty or create adequate jobs. Risks such as weaker external demand, lower commodity prices, political instability, and declining donor support could dampen growth prospects.

“Despite the improved growth outlook, per capita income gains will remain inadequate for significant progress in reducing extreme poverty and boosting job creation. Risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside, including weaker external demand, lower commodity prices, increased regional political instability, and worsening conflict,” the report added.

The World Bank’s outlook underscores Nigeria’s continued reliance on services, agriculture, and non-oil industrial growth to sustain economic momentum while highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities across Sub-Saharan Africa.