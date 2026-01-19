World Bank Forecasts Nigeria’s Fastest Growth in Over a Decade at 4.4% in 2026–2027

0
137
Updated: Jan 19, 2026
Credibility: 85%
Godwin Okafor
By Godwin Okafor

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – The World Bank has projected that Nigeria’s economy will record its fastest growth in more than a decade in 2026 and 2027, revising its forecast upward to 4.4 per cent for both years.

BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus
BetJara Sports Welcome Bonus

According to the bank’s report, Nigeria’s growth accelerated to 4.2 per cent in 2025, driven largely by expansion in the services sector, particularly finance and information and communication technology, alongside a modest recovery in agriculture and the country’s emergence as a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

“Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to 4.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027—the fastest pace in over a decade. This further firming of growth is anticipated to be underpinned by a continued expansion in services and a rebound in agricultural output, with a modest acceleration in the non-oil industry,” the report stated.

The World Bank highlighted that ongoing economic reforms, including improvements in the tax system and prudent monetary policy, are expected to support economic activity, boost investor confidence, and further moderate inflation. Higher oil output is also expected to help offset lower international prices, strengthening fiscal revenues and the external balance.

On the regional front, the report projected that Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will see growth strengthen to 4.3 per cent in 2026, supported by reforms in major economies, solid domestic investment, and easing inflation.

However, the bank warned that per capita income growth across the region remains insufficient to significantly reduce extreme poverty or create adequate jobs. Risks such as weaker external demand, lower commodity prices, political instability, and declining donor support could dampen growth prospects.

“Despite the improved growth outlook, per capita income gains will remain inadequate for significant progress in reducing extreme poverty and boosting job creation. Risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside, including weaker external demand, lower commodity prices, increased regional political instability, and worsening conflict,” the report added.

The World Bank’s outlook underscores Nigeria’s continued reliance on services, agriculture, and non-oil industrial growth to sustain economic momentum while highlighting ongoing vulnerabilities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Godwin Okafor

Godwin Okafor

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

View Archive →
Naija247news adheres to strict Editorial Policies and Fact-Checking Standards. Found an error? Report it here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR