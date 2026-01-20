Wives of Detained Osun Amotekun Operatives Protest at Ooni’s Palace, Seek Royal Intervention

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Wives of operatives of the Osun Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps, on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, seeking his intervention for the release of their detained husbands.

The women, who converged on the ancient palace in Ile-Ife, carried placards with various inscriptions appealing to the revered monarch to wade into their plight. Some of the placards read, “Children of Detained Innocent Amotekun are Denied Schooling” and “Oonirisa Please Intervene as Head of Yoruba Race.”

According to Naija247news, the protesters described their action as a desperate plea for justice, calling on the Osun State Government, security agencies and other authorities to intervene and secure the freedom of their husbands, whom they insist are innocent.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, one of the protesters, Mrs Omolola Adedokun, appealed to the Ooni to use his moral authority and influence to facilitate the release of the detained operatives. She said the prolonged detention of their husbands had brought untold hardship on their families.

Naija247news gathered that the women had earlier submitted petitions to the Osun State House of Assembly and other relevant authorities, but these efforts had yet to yield any concrete outcome.

Another protester, Mrs Oroniyan Fatima, lamented the hardship her family had faced since her husband’s detention. She said her husband, Oroniyan Damilare, was innocent and was not on duty when the alleged incident in Akinlalu village occurred.

“My husband is always crying whenever I speak with him on the phone. He is also in need of medical care because he is not feeling well,” she said, appealing for compassion and a review of the case.

Similarly, Mrs Oyewole Oluwaseyi narrated that the incident had led to further tragedy for her family, including the destruction of her husband’s father’s house. She said her husband, Oyewole Ebenezer, a native of Akinlalu village, was arrested by the police, while his father’s house was allegedly razed by villagers.

According to Naija247news, Oluwaseyi maintained that her husband had no involvement in the killings in Akinlalu village, stressing that her family was being punished for a crime they knew nothing about. She appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force to reinvestigate the matter and ensure justice prevailed.

Responding on behalf of the Ooni’s Palace, the Arode of Ife, High Chief Kayode Awofiranye, informed the protesters that the Ooni was out of town at the time of their visit. He assured them that their concerns would be formally conveyed to the monarch and urged them to return at a later date.

Naija247news reports that 25 operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps were arrested and taken to Abuja in October by the police following the alleged killing of three persons in Akinlalu village. The case has continued to generate public concern and calls for justice from affected families and rights groups.