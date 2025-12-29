Wike Warns “Emergency Singers” Against Late Support for Tinubu, Says Agreements Must Be Honoured

Rivers State — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has cautioned what he described as “emergency singers” of the political slogan “On your mandate, we shall stand”, urging them to respect prior agreements and warning that sudden displays of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not rewrite history.

Wike, speaking during his Christmas visits to Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas, emphasised that genuine political support is measured by action during difficult times, not last-minute slogans.

“For us here, agreement is agreement. You can be singing ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is fine, but we have been supporting the President since 2023. Your new slogans will not help you,” Wike said.

Addressing the people of Ikwerre, the minister recalled their courage and political risk-taking during the 2023 presidential election, highlighting their decisive role in Tinubu’s success in Rivers State.

“In 2023, when it was difficult and people did not know that Mr President would emerge, those of us from Ikwerre understood that politics is about risk. If you look at the votes that helped him win in Rivers State, they came particularly from Ikwerre,” he noted.

Wike contrasted true political loyalty with opportunistic gestures, saying, “When it mattered most, we stood on his mandate, not these people now coming to shout ‘on your mandate’—when it was important, they couldn’t shout on your mandate. You take stands when things are tough, not when food is ready. We took this position when things were tough, and we are still standing by it.”

The minister reiterated his stance on regional political balance, stressing that the South must complete its eight yearsof influence through President Tinubu. “The South must complete their eight years, and completing the eight years, it doesn’t matter which party we belong to, we give Mr. President the support to succeed. In 2031, after the South must have completed its eight years through President Tinubu, we will know what next,” he said.

Wike’s remarks underscore his continued prominence in Rivers State politics and the broader South-South region, reinforcing his reputation as a political strategist who prioritises loyalty, agreements, and long-term regional influence over opportunistic posturing.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.