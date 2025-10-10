Wike vs Tinubu: The Battle Over INEC and the Erosion of Trust in the Presidency

The once solid alliance between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has now turned icy, sparking a bitter power struggle filled with suspicion and political chess moves.

Sahara Reporters reveals that Wike pushed hard for Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, a respected Court of Appeal judge, to be the next INEC Chairman. Wike even secured security clearances from key agencies, confident that Tinubu would back Liman’s nomination. But the presidency quietly shelved Liman’s name, a move that shocked Wike given his history with the judge. Back in 2016, Wike had personally stopped DSS agents from raiding Liman’s home, defending judicial independence in what he called “a midnight assault on the rule of law.”

Instead of Liman, Tinubu approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), a legal scholar from the University of Jos known for his work in corporate governance and law. The Council of State confirmed Amupitan, reportedly at Tinubu’s strong insistence. Insiders say Tinubu branded Wike as “too unstable and untrustworthy” to have influence over a critical institution like INEC.

The fallout didn’t stop there. After Governor Sim Fubara’s reinstatement in Rivers State—which many see as a setback for Wike—Tinubu allegedly ordered the FCT Minister to halt his fiery monthly press briefings, saying Wike’s confrontational style was damaging the administration’s image. Furious, Wike warned Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila that silencing him would “make Sowore too powerful,” referencing the activist whose exposés embarrass political elites.

Wike’s troubles deepened when he sought to amend his asset declaration at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to include recently revealed foreign properties. The CCB, however, told him his original declaration was already with the EFCC for verification, leaving him politically exposed.

Tensions peaked at the recent Council of State meeting, where many former Heads of State, including Generals Abdulsalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon, notably boycotted the gathering. Presidency insiders suggest Wike may have quietly influenced this snub as a protest against Tinubu sidelining his preferred INEC candidate. The INEC appointment wasn’t even on the agenda until Tinubu unexpectedly asked Governor Ahmed Ododo to present Amupitan for approval, leaving the Council little choice but to confirm.

What started as a political alliance born from convenience between Tinubu and Wike has now spiraled into a full-blown cold war marked by distrust, secrecy, and clashing ambitions. Political watchers believe the coming months will be crucial in deciding if Wike remains a key player in Tinubu’s circle or becomes another casualty of Nigeria’s ruthless political game.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.