Wike Urges Rivers Electorate to Back Tinubu’s Second Term in 2027

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on the electorate in Rivers State to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office in 2027, saying it would sustain the progress currently being recorded in the state.

Wike made the appeal on Tuesday during a “thank you” visit to Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he addressed party supporters, community leaders and residents.

Naija247news gathered that the minister highlighted what he described as unprecedented attention President Tinubu has given to Rivers State, ranging from key developmental projects and strategic political appointments to human capital development initiatives.

According to Naija247news, Wike told the gathering that Rivers people had “never had it this good,” urging them to continue supporting the president to ensure the continuity of the gains recorded so far.

He noted that the level of attention being given to the state by the Tinubu administration had attracted envy from various quarters, but stressed that sustained political support would take Rivers State to even greater heights.

Wike explained that his visit to Degema was to appreciate the people for their continued support, urging them to replicate the same level of commitment during the 2027 general elections.

According to Naija247news, the minister emphasised that political loyalty and unity remained key to attracting more federal presence and development to the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Peter Abe, the member representing Degema Local Government Area in the Rivers State House of Assembly, commended Wike for what he described as his leadership role and political direction in the state.

Abe said communities across Rivers State were witnesses to the political decisions taken by Wike in 2023, which he noted had yielded benefits for the people of the state.

He thanked the minister for what he described as steering Rivers on the path of progress, assuring him that the people of Degema were ready to follow his political directives ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija247news understands that the Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Mr Michael Williams, also assured the minister of the continued support of the people of the area.

Williams said community structures within the local government would mobilise support for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

He noted that Wike’s initiative to support Tinubu’s election in Rivers State during the 2023 general elections had translated into tangible progress, stressing that backing the president for a second term would help sustain the developmental strides being recorded.

