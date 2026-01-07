Wike Told He’ll Be ‘Under’ Fubara if He Joins APC, Power Struggle in Rivers Heats Up

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made it clear that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, would “certainly be under” Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara if he decides to defect to the ruling party, stressing that leadership is tied to current office.

APC Director of Information, Bala Ibrahim, told Trust TV that Wike will be “given a position” but will not replace Fubara. “When he was the governor, he was followed. Now that he’s not the governor, he must follow. You cannot carry the position of leadership after vacating the seat,” Ibrahim said.

Sources indicate Wike’s plans to undermine Fubara’s 2027 re-election bid have suffered a major blow, as several APC governors have rallied behind the Rivers State chief. The party leadership reportedly supports Fubara, commending his developmental projects and governance style.

Trouble, insiders say, began when Wike-loyal forces tried to push former PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu as the next governor of Imo State without consulting APC governors’ chair, Governor Hope Uzodimma. This move reportedly angered key party players and weakened Wike’s influence.

A senior APC official told The PUNCH: “The plan is to weaken the FCT minister in his home state and reduce his political power. Some APC governors mobilised their colleagues to support Fubara, and the result is the renewed hostilities between the two men.”

The simmering conflict highlights a deepening power tussle in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaving Wike’s political future in the party uncertain.

