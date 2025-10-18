Menu
Politics & Governance

WIKE SHUTS DOWN 2027 PRESIDENTIAL DREAMS, PLEDGES ALLEGIANCE TO TINUBU

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has rubbished claims that PDP leaders are pushing him to run for president in 2027, affirming his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu till 2031.

Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the report as “another lie from idle minds” in a statement, stressing that the minister’s focus remains on delivering Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Abuja. Olayinka clarified that a meeting of southern PDP stakeholders held on August 20, 2025, discussed zoning party positions, not Wike’s presidential run. The outcome was made public, signed by several PDP leaders from the South-East and South-South. Wike’s commitment to Tinubu is “till 2031”, Olayinka insisted, adding that the minister’s actions are transparent and above board.

Critics see Wike’s stance as a sign of loyalty, while others view it as a betrayal of his former party, PDP. The development comes amid speculation about Wike’s future ambitions and the APC’s dominance in Nigerian politics.

Wike’s decision to stick with Tinubu might be strategic, given the president’s recent diplomatic successes, including the Aqaba Process meeting in Rome. However, some analysts believe Wike’s move could cost him support from his PDP strongholds. “Wike’s allegiance to Tinubu might be a double-edged sword,” said political analyst, Dr. Chidi Odinkalu. “While it shows loyalty, it might also alienate his former party members.”

The FCT Minister’s next moves will be closely watched, especially with the 2027 presidential election looming. Will Wike’s loyalty to Tinubu pay off, or will it backfire? Only time will tell.

With Wike shutting down 2027 presidential talks and pledging allegiance to Tinubu, Nigerians are left wondering what the future holds for the FCT Minister. One thing is certain – Wike is betting big on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and only time will tell if it pays off.

(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

