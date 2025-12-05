Wike sacks FCT-IRS acting chairman

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has relieved the acting Executive Chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango, of his duties. The announcement was made on Friday in Abuja through a statement issued by the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

Though no official reason was given for the decision, the minister directed the most senior official within the FCT-IRS to immediately assume leadership and oversee the operations of the agency.

Ango was appointed acting chairman of the FCT-IRS in August 2024, following the exit of Haruna Abdullahi, who held the acting chairman position for nearly three years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.