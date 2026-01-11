Wike Reacts to Sack Calls, Says Tinubu Has Right to Decide

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has responded to calls demanding his removal from office, stating that it is entirely within the constitutional right of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack him if he so wishes.

Naija247news reports that Wike made the remarks on Sunday during a “thank you” visit to his Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor, in Rivers State, where he addressed supporters amid the lingering political crisis in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some politicians and interest groups have urged President Tinubu to sack Wike, accusing him of fueling political instability in Rivers State.

According to Wike, politics is driven by interest rather than sentiment or emotion, stressing that what ultimately matters is the interest of the people.

“There is no sentiment in politics. What matters is interest, the interest of the people. Power is not given; power is taken,” Wike said.

Naija247news understands that the former Rivers governor used the occasion to underscore the political influence of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, describing it as a decisive force in the state’s electoral outcomes since 1999.

“For the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor in Rivers State. Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making a pronouncement. Nobody has become a senator in Rivers East without Obio/Akpor making a decision,” he stated.

Wike added that critics who insult the people of the area often return during elections to seek their votes, warning that such actions would be met with electoral consequences.

“So, if you like, abuse us. After abusing us, you will still come to look for our votes, and we will punish you with the votes,” he said.

Reacting directly to the calls for his sack, Wike maintained that only President Tinubu has the authority to determine his fate as a minister.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes that I cannot offer anything again, he has the right. It is not in your place to tell him what to do,” he said.

According to Naija247news, Wike further stated that President Tinubu understands his value and does not need external pressure to make decisions regarding his cabinet.

The minister praised Tinubu for what he described as significant benefits delivered to Rivers State and assured that the people would reciprocate the gesture during the 2027 general elections.

“To those distracting us, I chose to be a politician, not a pastor, a trader, a public commentator or a journalist. Allow me to play my politics,” Wike added.

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, highlighted the electoral strength of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, noting that it has over 684,000 votes out of the 3.5 million registered voters in Rivers State.

Chinda, who represents the area in the Green Chamber, said with such voting strength, the political influence of Obio/Akpor in Rivers State remains unmatched.

“Just go home. Tell us what you want us to do and we will do it,” Chinda told the minister.

Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Dr Gift Worlu, described Wike as a “gift” to the local government area, Rivers State and the nation, citing his performance in public service at local, state and national levels.

Worlu thanked the minister for his contributions to the development of the area, adding that supporting Tinubu’s election in 2023 had yielded multiple benefits for the people.

He assured Wike that the people of the area already know where they stand ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“On the governorship, we do not know where to go yet, but we know where not to go,” Worlu said.

Also speaking, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, reaffirmed the support of Obio/Akpor people for Wike, assuring him of continued prayers and political backing.

Amaewhule added that members of the State Assembly would support Wike’s call for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

“Tell Mr President that what we did for him in 2023, we will do even better in 2027,” he said.