Wike Mocks Fubara’s Defection to APC, Says ‘It Came Too Late and Without Structure’

PORT HARCOURT, Dec. 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as “coming too late” and lacking the political structure needed to influence the 2027 general elections.

Wike, speaking during an end-of-year media chat in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the governor’s switch held little political weight since key supporters had already crossed over before him. According to the former Rivers State governor, about 22 local government chairmen and almost half of the members of the State House of Assembly had joined the APC long before Fubara’s exit from the PDP.

“As a governor, he has the State Assembly to move with, he has the council chairmen, the party chairmen and members of the National Assembly to move with. But in this case, who did he move with?” Wike asked, adding that those now in the APC “decided to move on their own.”

Wike further mocked the manner of the defection, saying that chanting pro-Tinubu slogans is not enough to guarantee political leverage. “Shouting ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ does not imply automatic ticket. It doesn’t mean that,” he said.

The minister also challenged reports that Governor Fubara was issued APC membership number ‘0001’, insisting that proper registration begins at the ward level. “There is nothing like 001 in Rivers State. When you defect, you go to your ward and register for a new party,” Wike maintained.

He argued that leadership is measured by followership, noting that if he eventually leaves the PDP, “loyalists across several states would move with him.”

Responding to Fubara’s earlier comment urging APC supporters not to support President Tinubu “corner-corner,” Wike maintained that he has been openly aligned with the President. “Nigerians know that in 2023, I supported the President. I didn’t hide it. If I were doing ‘corner-corner,’ Assembly members and National Assembly members would not have gone with me. That is leadership,” he said.

Wike expressed confidence that the PDP would not win the FCT in the next election, crediting the policies of President Tinubu for gaining public support.

On the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, Wike blamed Governor Fubara for allegedly failing to honour the peace deal facilitated by President Tinubu. He questioned why the governor has not maintained cordial communication with lawmakers. “What stops you from calling the Speaker to ask how he is, or calling members of the Assembly to wish them a happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year? You don’t have to wait for me to tell you to do that,” he added.

