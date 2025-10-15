Wike Mocks Critics as Defectors Flock to APC, Says Tinubu’s Leadership Has Ended Era of Borrowing to Pay Salaries

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at his critics in the opposition, declaring that those who once condemned him for aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are now defecting en masse to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, speaking Wednesday at the flag-off of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) main carriageway from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 along Wassa Road, Abuja, said recent political defections, including that of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, have vindicated his earlier decisions.

“I have been watching on television and social media — those who accused me of destabilising the PDP and working for the APC, all of them are now in the APC,” Wike said to applause. “If it is true that I worked for the APC, then they should commend me, not condemn me. It means I did a good job for them.”

The minister reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu, lauding the administration’s bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy, which he said had transformed the fiscal health of states and the FCT.

“I was a governor for eight years, and I know what it meant to run around banks to borrow money for projects and salaries,” Wike said. “But today, by the decisive leadership of Mr. President, banks are now the ones running after states. Salaries are being paid, projects are being executed, and no governor is talking about leaving huge debts for successors. That is visionary leadership.”

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms and the FCT’s Development Boom

Wike credited the surge in infrastructure projects across Abuja to President Tinubu’s fiscal discipline and governance style.

“Whatever we are saying today in FCT is as a result of that leadership. Once you set the standard, everyone you appoint must follow suit,” he said.

The OSEX project, he explained, is a strategic artery designed to decongest city traffic and improve connectivity to satellite towns. “Before the Apo–Wassa road was done, it took hours to enter the city. It was horrible. But gradually, we are delivering happiness to the people of the FCT,” the minister added.

Wike also reassured traders at the Apo Market that their relocation plans remain on course, disclosing that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) had concluded infrastructure costings for the new site.

Political Unity and Public Endorsement

The event also highlighted growing cross-party cooperation in the FCT, as Wike commended Area Council chairmen for setting aside partisan differences to support his administration. “Such unity,” he said, “is unprecedented and vital for development.”

Among dignitaries in attendance was former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, whom Wike described as “a brother and patriot committed to youth-focused initiatives in Abuja.”

Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in her vote of thanks, hailed the project as “a bold step toward easing traffic flow, stimulating economic activities, and enhancing mobility for residents.”

She praised President Tinubu for translating policies into visible transformations, describing the FCT under Wike as “a construction powerhouse and a beacon of national renewal.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.