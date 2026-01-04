Wike Hits Out at Fubara, Claims Political Credit Amid Ijaw Congress Realignment

Rivers State, Nigeria – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday launched a blistering counterattack against Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, insisting that the political forces now mocked as “barking dogs” were instrumental to Fubara’s rise to power.

The development coincided with the dramatic announcement by the Ijaw People’s Congress in Rivers State that it had decided to abandon Governor Fubara and throw its support behind Wike.

Speaking during a thank-you visit to Okrika Local Government Area, Wike told a large gathering that political divisions in Rivers State were steadily giving way to unity. “There are no longer no-go areas in the state’s politics,” he said.

In a pointed reference to recent remarks attributed to Governor Fubara, Wike said:

“That same dog barked and helped make you governor. This dog that is barking now, was barking when people did not even know who the person was. That same dog barked and helped make the person governor immediately. It is one of fate that the same dog is barking again. I wish you good luck.”

He further stressed that former rivals were now closing ranks around a shared political purpose, noting that the new alignment transcends party lines.

“We are not talking about party here; we are talking about the real Hope family. All of us have decided that we are going to work together. We will not make the mistake we made last time. We are here to correct that mistake,” Wike said.

Rejecting claims that his political camp lacked electoral strength, Wike argued that political advantage is determined by organization and mobilization rather than pessimistic projections.

“Some people say, ‘They can only deliver two to ten per cent.’ So what is political advantage? My supporters will ensure total mobilisation when it matters,” he added.

Defending his credentials against personal attacks, the FCT minister reminded critics of his academic and political achievements.

“Someone who was once a senator said the Minister of the FCT is semi-illiterate. Yet that same person dropped out of university. I went to university, studied Law, went to Law School and today I am a Life Bencher. I hold the national honour of CON. That same man does not know how to win elections,” Wike said.

He also dismissed allegations that he orchestrated legal or political troubles for opponents.

“In 2016, he refused the EFCC and was prosecuted. Was that also me? He escaped prison because of immunity. How come now, when you have the same problem, you are saying it is me who is masterminding it?”

The minister explained that his visit to Okrika was intended to appreciate loyalty and reaffirm his bond with supporters, warning against the belief that money alone could secure political victory.

“Money cannot solve all problems. Whoever is assuring you that shouting about your mandate will automatically give you victory is not correct,” he said, expressing gratitude to the people for reclaiming their local council and pledging continued partnership with women and community leaders.

The political stakes of the visit were heightened when the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress publicly announced its decision to abandon Governor Fubara and align with Wike. Chairman Senator George Sekibo emphasized the group’s gratitude for Wike’s past support and pledged continued loyalty to both him and President Bola Tinubu.

“Please don’t look at him and think we are all ungrateful people. Ijaw people are very grateful people. That is why we abandoned him and said we will follow you. Whatever you say we should do is what we will do,” Sekibo said.

Local leaders, including Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council Akuro Tobin and Deputy Speaker Linda Stewart, praised Wike for his support of women and local leaders. Wike also visited the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Akete Tom, commending the monarch for maintaining unity and hinting that decisions regarding the 2027 elections had already been taken, with details to follow.

He urged traditional rulers to offer guidance but not interfere in political matters, stating:

“It is not going to be business as usual. Allow us to play our game, and if there is any problem, call us to settle.”

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.