Wike hails Rivers Assembly members for standing with Tinubu

By Philip Yatai

Abuja, Dec. 27, 2025 (NAN) — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday commended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for standing firmly in support of President Bola Tinubu, despite political pressures in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, following Wike’s visit to the lawmakers at the Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

Wike said the lawmakers had demonstrated courage by taking a stand “for what is right,” noting that their actions showed capacity, loyalty, and commitment to democratic principles.

He urged them to remain steadfast, describing them as “beacons of democracy” whose stand had distinguished the Assembly nationally.

The minister criticised the earlier withholding of the lawmakers’ entitlements by the Rivers State Government before the declaration of a state of emergency, insisting that it was unfair to deny elected representatives their due rights because of political differences.

Wike, who also appreciated the lawmakers for presenting him a car gift, praised them for working with him in the interest of Rivers people.

“If you have not been in the corridors of power, you will not understand that a man can be influenced negatively by his spouse, and a woman can be influenced negatively by her spouse.

But here in the State House of Assembly, all of them have shown that they are working together for the development of the state,” he said.

Wike noted that his political experience had shown him how internal influences often shape governance, but commended the legislators for unity and resilience.

“This is the first time I have seen legislators telling the world what they stand for — and standing firm — that they are a different arm of government, not a department of government,” he said.

