Politics & Governance

Wike, Fubara, Rivers Elders Meet in Port Harcourt

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, met with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt on Saturday. The meeting aimed to strengthen unity and cooperation among stakeholders in the state.

Reconciliation Efforts

The gathering, which included Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, marked a significant step towards resolving the protracted political tensions in Rivers State. The meeting comes after months of intense rivalry between Wike and Fubara, which led to considerable instability within the state.

Peace Returns to Rivers

According to reports, the meeting signaled a renewed commitment to peace and stability in the state, with Governor Fubara assuring that his administration would continue to work in the best interest of the people. This development follows President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end the six-month state of emergency imposed on Rivers State, allowing Governor Fubara to resume full governance

Key Takeaways

– Unity: The meeting demonstrated unity among stakeholders, with efforts to rebuild trust and strengthen political cooperation.

– Reconciliation: The gathering aimed to resolve the intense political rivalry between Wike and Fubara, which had led to instability in the state.

– *Peace and Stability*: Governor Fubara assured that his administration would prioritize the welfare and interests of the people, promoting peace and stability in the state.

In conclusion, the meeting between Wike, Fubara, and the Rivers State Elders Council marks a significant step towards peace and stability in the state. As the stakeholders work together to strengthen unity and cooperation, the people of Rivers State can look forward to a brighter future. With Governor Fubara’s commitment to serving the people, the state is poised to make progress and achieve its development goals.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

