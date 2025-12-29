Wike Denies Allegedly Promising Tinubu to ‘Hold PDP Down,’ Blames Makinde’s Frustration for Claim

Abuja – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has strongly denied claims that he assured President Bola Tinubu he would “hold down” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election, dismissing the allegation as “completely false and unfair.”

The denial comes amid escalating tensions within the PDP, following accusations by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, last week that Wike had promised to undermine the party for Tinubu’s benefit.

Speaking during an end-of-year media briefing on Monday, Wike described Makinde’s allegation as a blatant lie, suggesting that the Oyo State governor was frustrated and lacked the political courage to openly declare his own presidential ambitions.

“Seyi Makinde has never called me Wike. That is the first time I have heard him calling me Wike. It’s unfortunate,” Wike said, challenging the credibility of Makinde’s narrative.

The former Rivers State governor questioned the timing and motive behind the claims, asking why Makinde had not raised the matter immediately after the alleged meeting with President Tinubu.

“There was no such meeting. Rather, my humble self, the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Seyi Makinde, went to see the president after elections were over to discuss certain things,” Wike clarified.

He added that the meeting was routine and that no private pledge to undermine the PDP was made. “Politics is not like being a contractor with Shell. It has different rules,” Wike remarked, emphasising that ambition must be pursued according to democratic norms.

Makinde had previously claimed during a media chat that Wike voluntarily pledged to sabotage the PDP to aid Tinubu’s re-election, a statement he said he regretted supporting in the 2023 elections.

Wike, however, framed Makinde’s comments as the product of frustration, asserting that the Oyo State governor was seeking to rewrite political events for personal reasons.

“The claim that I promised to hold PDP down for President Tinubu is very, totally unfair. Frustration is evident if you watch Seyi Makinde closely. Politics has rules, and ambition must follow them,” Wike concluded.

The controversy adds another layer to the ongoing internal PDP disputes as the party prepares for the 2027 electoral cycle.

