Wike Declares Himself Second-Most Abused Politician, Says Rivers Politics Begins January 2026

Abuja/Federal Capital Territory (FCT) — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described himself as the most abused politician in Nigeria today after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asserting that his unwavering support for the President has drawn criticism from detractors.

Wike made the declaration during a special thanksgiving service organised by the Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, at his Ochiba country home in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, over the weekend.

The Minister, who also used the occasion to thank his supporters, announced that politics in Rivers State will officially kick off from January 2026, signalling an early start to preparations ahead of future elections.

Addressing the gathering, Wike praised the people of Ahoada East and West councils for their steadfast loyalty during the 2023 presidential election. He recounted how many failed to support Tinubu during a politically challenging period, but his team and supporters stood firm.

He said, “This is the first local government we are coming to say thank you for being there for us all through these years. You know, like the pastor said today, God detests those who are ungrateful. For standing with us, we say thank you, thank you, and thank you.”

Reflecting on the 2023 election, Wike stated, “So many people were not able to come and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But we all met, as leaders here, and you, to say in politics, we must take a stand and defend it; that we must take a decision, whether good or bad. But we know at the end of the day it will be good. And we did it. When it was tough, we stood, and today he is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Wike condemned politicians who only endorsed Tinubu after his victory, accusing them of opportunism. “So all these people you are now seeing singing, ‘on your mandate we stand,’ at that time, when they were needed most, they couldn’t say it. They couldn’t come out to vote for Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” he said.

The FCT Minister reassured his supporters that he and his team would continue to uphold their commitments. “We have never wavered in support of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. If you want to know, after Bola Tinubu, the next most abused politician is me. Why? Because we stand by our agreements,” Wike said.

He added that some local politicians who attempted to exploit his influence had resorted to personal attacks, but maintained that his commitment to continuity and development in Rivers State remains unwavering. “Most of the projects inaugurated recently by my successor had reached advanced stages and were handed over in the spirit of continuity. At the appropriate time, we will talk. We did it because we are a team. If we knew we would not be a team, we would not have done it. But we have no regrets,” he stated.

Wike also mocked the notion that politicians could manipulate him for financial gain. “You know, there is a universal state every time. How you can make money now for a universal state is like that. You go and say, enough is enough for Wike. Who deals with Wike, they drop (dish out money). If you don’t say you will deal with Wike, you won’t get him. I hear we have about N600 billion somewhere. The moment you pronounce that word, something will come down,” he said in a mockery tone.

Earlier, Prince Nwuche commended Wike for his developmental strides in the Ekpeye Kingdom, particularly elevating seven first-class stools, a first in the community. “Before now, we only had one. Governors came and left. None of them agreed to elevate our stools. Only him did that for us. There are many leaders who came into power by accident and have no business being there because they lack human feelings,” he said.

Nwuche assured that the people would continue to support Wike, highlighting that his tenure positively impacted citizens and communities alike. “Nobody who follows Wike can say that he hasn’t been impacted positively. Nobody. That’s why you see, no matter where he goes, we shall go there,” he concluded.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.