Wike Declares Abuja One of Nigeria’s Safest Cities

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Abuja as one of the safest places to live in the country.

Wike attributed the capital city’s relative safety to strong collaboration between the government, security agencies, and residents who, he said, have shown resilience and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

“Residents have remained intentional about living together in peace and harmony in spite of a few distractions. Consequently, the FCT has become one of the most peaceful places to reside in the entire country,” the minister affirmed.

The minister praised residents for their vigilance, urging them to remain proactive in reporting suspicious activities and supporting law enforcement to maintain order.

According to Wike, Abuja’s security record demonstrates what is possible when citizens and the government work hand in hand.

“As we mark 65 years of nationhood, let us look forward with renewed hope. The FCT will continue to remain the symbol of our unity, our resilience, and now, one of the safest places to call home in Nigeria,” he added.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.