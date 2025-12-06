Wike Blames PDP Crisis for Rivers Lawmakers’ Defection, Vows to Stay in Party

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has attributed the recent defection of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and 15 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the deepening internal crisis within the party.

Speaking to journalists after inspecting ongoing road projects in Abuja on Friday, Wike said the defections reflect the level of factionalisation in the PDP. He noted that although the lawmakers did not inform him beforehand, they acted within their constitutional rights.

“It’s unfortunate. I have always said everybody has the right to make a choice. The party is fully factionalized. And the Constitution requires that when a party is factionalized, members are allowed to leave,” Wike stated.

Despite the defections, Wike emphasized his commitment to the PDP. “I’m still in the PDP. You will see that it’s not everybody who has left. I believe 16 or 17 of them have left out of 27. We still have a good number, about 10, and we will continue to work together,” he said.

Wike urged PDP leadership to address internal issues urgently, warning that prolonged disunity could undermine the party’s cohesion and political relevance. “At the end of the day, if you don’t put your house in order, it is the party that is losing,” he added.

He also dismissed reports that he had been arrested in France, calling such claims politically motivated distractions. “People would like to distract you. But the moment you are focused, you know what you are doing, you will not be perturbed,” Wike said.

The minister stressed that his focus remains on delivering the mandate assigned by the President, noting that continued infrastructural delivery in the FCT remains a priority. He commended contractors working ahead of funding on road projects, adding that ongoing works, such as those leading to Gwarinpa Estate, would help decongest traffic.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.