Wike‑Backed PDP Faction Reaffirms Expulsion of Makinde, Bala Mohammed and Others

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has officially reaffirmed the expulsion of several prominent party members, including governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State). The decision was announced in a communique issued by the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, on Wednesday. The move marks a further escalation in the ongoing internal crisis plaguing the party.

Naija247News gathered that the expelled list also includes the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, former Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara, former National Vice‑Chairman (South) Bode George, former Minister and ex‑National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, and other senior party figures. The factional committee also dissolved several state executive councils in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, and Ekiti, ordering that caretaker committees be installed and fresh congresses conducted.

Naija247News understands the expulsions follow allegations of anti‑party activities, disregard for court orders, and acts that allegedly brought the party into disrepute. According to the faction, the targeted members were involved in what it described as “unauthorized conventions” and political manoeuvres that violated the party’s constitution and internal regulations.

In its statement, the Wike-led faction warned the public to disregard any statements or activities coming from the expelled members, labelling them “impostors” who no longer represent the PDP. The faction also rejected the legitimacy of a recent convention held in Ibadan, which had purportedly elected new national officers, calling it “a charade” lacking constitutional backing.

Observers following the crisis say the latest round of expulsions deepens the divide within Nigeria’s main opposition party, making reconciliation increasingly difficult as the 2027 general elections draw nearer. Some analysts believe the purge reflects an aggressive consolidation attempt by Wike’s bloc aimed at controlling key party structures.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.